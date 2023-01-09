Welsh Government
|Printable version
Pilot projects to tackle the impact of poverty on educational achievement
A new pilot programme to support schools in tackling the impact poverty has on attainment has been launched.
Seven headteachers from across Wales have been recruited as Attainment Champions.
The team brings together headteachers from across Wales who have a wealth of experience and have already helped shape key national policies and overseen community inspired projects.
The pilot will run for six months with the role of the Attainment Champion providing peer-to-peer support to schools and to help inform Welsh Government policy around educational attainment drawing on their own experience and sharing best practice.
The National Academy for Educational Leadership are supporting Welsh Government and has helped recruit the new Attainment Champions.
Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:
I am delighted to be able to announce our new Attainment Champions. Those appointed have demonstrated sustained progress in addressing the impact of poverty on educational attainment. They have strong experience of mentoring and insight into the increasing pressures the cost- of-living crisis is having on families. I very much look forward to working with you all over the next six months.
The National Academy for Educational Leadership, Chief executive, Tegwen Ellis, said:
We are extremely pleased that the National Academy for Educational Leadership is to be leading this important pilot on behalf of Welsh Government. Tackling the impact of poverty on education is a priority for us all and the attainment champions will provide us with an approach to do this.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/pilot-projects-tackle-impact-poverty-educational-achievement
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Visit Wales announces Llwybrau/Wales by Trails. Which trail will you choose in 2023?09/01/2023 13:15:00
Visit Wales is inviting visitors and the people of Wales to be a trail taker and curate their own epic trails in Wales during 2023.
Chief Medical Officer reminds people to keep defences up against flu and COVID this winter.06/01/2023 15:05:00
The latest data shows the prevalence of flu, COVID-19 and other seasonal respiratory viruses has increased over the Christmas period and remains at very high levels.
Over 100,000 extra dental appointments this year – but missed appointments continue to bite06/01/2023 10:15:00
The number of additional dental appointments provided this year has reached 109,000, according to the latest Welsh Government data.
Hundreds of thousands of pounds of funding for ‘lifeline’ credit unions as Ministers urge those struggling to turn to a safe place for help05/01/2023 15:10:00
Welsh Government Ministers have today visited credit unions across Wales as they announced continued funding of just over £422,000 a year for the organisations which offer vital support to those struggling with their finances.
A world renowned circus and international crime fiction festival heading to Wales in 202304/01/2023 10:15:00
A world renowned contemporary circus is heading to Swansea while an international crime fiction festival will be held in Aberystwyth in 2023, thanks to funding from the Welsh Government.
“We must all do what we can to relieve pressure on the NHS”, as services face record demand02/01/2023 12:10:00
As the busiest days of the year for the health service approach, the Chief Executive of the Welsh NHS, Judith Paget, has urged people to do what they can to relieve pressure on the NHS.
Save money, improve health, and help the environment30/12/2022 11:10:00
Overindulged at Christmas? Looking to get fit and healthy in the New Year? Then why not try out one of the many walking and cycling routes on your doorstep?
Architectural secrets of Cardiff Castle amongst collections being protected in Wales29/12/2022 10:20:00
Four Welsh cultural organisations are to be funded through a partnership between the Welsh Government and the National Manuscripts Conservation Trust (NMCT).