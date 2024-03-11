Science and Technology Facilities Council
|Printable version
Pilot projects will aid better and safer use of data in research
Four pilot projects are referenced by the Chancellor in the 2024 Budget.
Credit: Dean Mitchell, E+, via Getty Images
Four pilot projects, referenced by the Chancellor in the 2024 Budget, will test ways to collaborate and share data to solve important problems in society, energy, transport and more.
The pilots will provide valuable evidence on what more needs to be done to:
- optimise the research data ecosystem in the UK
- ensure researchers have secure access to the highest quality data
- cement the UK’s status as a world-leading research hub
They are supported by a total of £5 million from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)’s Digital Research Infrastructure programme, as announced in the National Science and Technology Framework in March 2023.
The projects
The FAIR Data Accelerator pilot
This pilot seeks to develop and deliver ways to help all research communities make data more findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable (the FAIR principles).
The project, to be delivered by UK SKA Regional Centre and University College, London (UCL), will use social science approaches to make the social and cultural challenges and barriers to data sharing, which are currently hidden, visible.
It will also pilot a FAIR Data Accelerator that can help make data sharing easier for researchers.
The Environmental Data Service pilot
Led by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), this project will work with partners to pilot a range of measures to address issues of data findability, traceability, accessibility and interoperability, to improve data sharing and access across disciplines.
The Data Infrastructure for National Infrastructure pilot
The Data Analytics Facility for National Infrastructure (DAFNI) will run this project in collaboration with teams in the Energy Data Centre (EDC) and the Centre for Environmental Data Analysis (CEDA).
They will focus on ways to improve sharing and analysis of data across national energy, water and transport infrastructures, and the related natural, built, social and economic environment.
The Sensitive Data Research Passport and Registry pilot
In this pilot, Heath Data Research UK (HDR-UK) will look at ways to improve how researchers access the sensitive data they need for research and innovation.
It aims to help streamline processes and accelerate the assessment of the safety of researchers, while ensuring that legal responsibilities are met and sensitive data is kept confidential.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/pilot-projects-will-aid-better-and-safer-use-of-data-in-research/
Latest News from
Science and Technology Facilities Council
Science minister visits STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory26/02/2024 16:15:00
On 22 February 2024, Science Minister Andrew Griffiths visited Harwell Science and Innovation Campus to tour several facilities.
UKRI announces Future Leaders Fellowships Impact Awards winners12/02/2024 15:27:00
Fellows have demonstrated significant wide-reaching, positive impact through their leadership, research, innovation and engagement.
UKRI and NQCC invest £30 million in UK quantum innovators05/02/2024 13:05:00
Winners of the UKRI Quantum Testbed Competition will develop and deliver quantum computing testbeds at NQCC’s facilities in south Oxfordshire by March 2025.
Update on UKRI doctoral funding and training30/01/2024 15:05:00
Update on the doctoral focal and landscape awards, core offer and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) doctoral recruitment guidance.
UK universities enter next-gen international physics experiment25/01/2024 10:05:00
UK universities supported by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) will advance pioneering research into physics’ biggest questions.
Annual Royal Astronomical Society awards recognise STFC researchers15/01/2024 13:05:00
Researchers supported by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) are among winners of the 2024 Royal Astronomical Society awards, medals and prizes.
New research improves understanding of expansion of the Universe09/01/2024 15:05:00
The Dark Energy Survey (DES) collaboration has achieved one of the most robust measurements of the constraints on the Universe's expansion to date.
RAL Space part of historic lunar exploration milestone08/01/2024 15:05:00
In a significant step forward in lunar exploration, an instrument designed to observe the Moon’s atmosphere was successfully launched on 8 January 2024.