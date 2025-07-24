Pilot to support oil and gas workers in the North East

Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund launched.

Oil and gas workers in the North East will be able to access tailored support to help them transition into the sustainable energy sector thanks to a new programme launched yesterday.

The Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund will enable successful applicants to access careers advice and funding for training to move into sectors such as offshore wind, onshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture.

It is expected to support around 200 oil and gas workers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to build the skills needed to access sustainable energy jobs and has been designed and developed by the Scottish Government, working in partnership with UK Government’s £900,000 Regional Skills Pilot for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. The fund will be delivered by Skills Development Scotland and has been supported by an additional £40,000 from the Scottish Government.

Through initiatives such as the Just Transition Fund and the Energy Transition Fund, the Scottish Government has already invested over £120 million into transitioning the North East to net zero by creating green jobs, supporting innovation, and securing the highly skilled workforce of the future.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy Gillian Martin said:

“The North East has long been a titan in the oil and gas industry and the valuable expertise within our workforce must be at the heart of the transition to new fuels and sustainable energy.

“This new Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund will support offshore workers to take on roles in the sustainable energy sector and has been designed and developed by the Scottish Government, supported by funding from UK Government’s Regional Skills Pilot for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and will be delivered by Skills Development Scotland.

“I am determined to ensure a positive impact and powerful legacy of Scotland’s clean energy revolution which benefits communities across the North East of the country.”

Skills Development Scotland Chair Frank Mitchell said:

“Scotland’s oil and gas workforce possesses a broad range of skills and experience which is vital to the continued growth of the renewable energy sector.

“The shift to sustainable energy generation and transmission represents a generational opportunity, and this funding will assist workers in making the most of their expertise in that growing sector.

“Our careers advisers are available for anyone who needs support in considering their options, or whether applying for the fund is right for them.”

UK Government Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said:

“Aberdeen has been the energy capital of Britain for decades and while oil and gas will be with us for decades to come, we are determined to make sure that workers are supported to access the thousands of jobs in industries such as offshore wind and carbon capture.

“This funding will help deliver a fair and prosperous transition in the North Sea, unlocking the full potential of renewable energy and reaping the economic benefits from the skills and experiences of Aberdeen’s workforce.”

Background

Further information on eligibility and how to apply can be found at: https://transitiontrainingfund.scot/