National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
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Piloting SMART: a new approach to provide promising medicines to NHS patients sooner
People should be able to access promising new treatments as quickly as possible, while still being confident that decisions are based on strong evidence and make the best use of NHS resources.
NICE and NHS England are testing a new way of making some promising medicines available to NHS patients sooner. Known as the Streamlined Managed Access Route for Therapies (SMART) pilot, the approach could allow certain medicines to be used while more evidence is gathered about how well they work in practice.
Why we are testing a new approach
At the moment, medicines that enter managed access are assessed twice by NICE - once before patients can receive them and again after more evidence has been collected.
The SMART pilot will test whether some medicines can reach patients sooner by using a shorter assessment at the start, followed by a full NICE evaluation later when more evidence is available.
NICE and NHS England hope this could reduce the time it takes for suitable medicines to enter managed access from around a year to as little as six months. However, this is the aim of the pilot and is not guaranteed.
How the pilot will work
If a medicine is suggested for the pilot, NICE will carry out an initial assessment to decide whether it is suitable for managed access. Patients may then be able to receive the medicine while additional information is collected.
Once enough evidence has been gathered, NICE will carry out its full evaluation to decide whether the medicine should continue to be routinely available on the NHS.
Which medicines could be considered?
The pilot is designed for medicines that appear promising, can be introduced into the NHS relatively quickly and have clear plans for collecting additional evidence.
Any medicine considered for the pilot must also represent good value for money for the NHS.
Maintaining NICE's high standards
Speeding up access does not mean lowering standards.
Medicines accepted onto the pilot will still go through a full NICE evaluation before any decision is made on long-term NHS use. NICE's independent committees will continue to assess the evidence and consider whether treatments offer value for money for the NHS.
The pilot also includes financial safeguards to protect both the NHS and companies while additional evidence is being collected.
What we hope to learn
Through the pilot, NICE and NHS England want to understand whether suitable medicines can reach patients sooner without compromising the quality of decision-making.
The pilot will also explore whether the process can be made simpler and more efficient for everyone involved while remaining fair, transparent and evidence-based.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/blogs/piloting-smart-a-new-approach-to-provide-promising-medicines-to-nhs-patients-sooner
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