Care Quality Commission
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Piloting, testing and evaluation of new assessment method
Our assessment approach is critical to restoring credible and consistent regulation that supports providers to improve and assures people that they are receiving safe, high-quality care.
We want to get our new assessment approach right before it goes live across all services. As part of this this, and building on significant engagement and consultation activity, we are running a structured programme of pilots and testing. This will run between June and October 2026, with final evaluation in November 2026.
Pilot assessments will run alongside - not instead of - existing inspections. Participation in a pilot is voluntary. If a provider chooses not to take part, there will be no regulatory consequence.
The sample of providers in the pilot reflects the diversity of the sectors we regulate. It covers different service types, sizes, ownership models, geographic locations and risk levels. This means the findings will be as reliable and meaningful as possible.
These providers will receive a pilot report alongside the standard report produced under the current approach. Pilot judgements have no legal standing and will not affect regulatory status or rating.
We want to understand how the draft approach works in practice across different types of services and settings. To do this, we will use feedback from the participating providers and our inspection teams, as well as wider feedback from our recent consultation and engagement activity. This will inform how we refine the new approach before we roll it out at scale. The insights will also contribute to wider work on the development of the digital tools, systems and processes that we need to deliver it effectively.
In response to recommendations from independent reviews and to address concerns about the current approach, pilots will specifically test whether providers can clearly understand how ratings and judgements have been reached.
There will be more opportunities for wider involvement beyond piloting, ensuring we continue to refine our approach in partnership with providers, CQC colleagues, and the public.
Please continue to share your feedback on the draft sector assessment frameworks through our online survey, open until 12 June.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/about-us/improving-how-we-work/0626-update
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