Natural England
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Pine marten caught on camera in Suffolk nature reserve 'first'
Possible live sighting of the elusive pine marten at Benacre National Nature Reserve marks a historic moment for wildlife recording in the county.
A sighting of what is thought to be a live pine marten has been recorded on a beach in Suffolk for the first time.
This rare footage was captured at Benacre National Nature Reserve, near Lowestoft, by a camera trap installed to monitor predators and disturbance affecting birds at the reserve.
Adam Burrows, senior reserve manager for Natural England, said:
This fantastic find is a real thrill for everyone who works on this reserve, and seeing what we think is a pine marten in Suffolk for the first time shows just how special this landscape is.
Pine martens are primarily nocturnal and hard to spot, but their light bib and bushy tail help set them apart from other mustelids. Their presence at Benacre National Nature Reserve reflects the natural balance of a healthy ecosystem, where predators and prey coexist as part of the site’s wildlife thriving together.
Pine martens are elusive, cat-sized mammals related to weasels and stoats. Once widespread across Britain, their numbers declined sharply due to habitat loss and historical persecution, and they are now rare in England, with strongholds mainly in Scotland and parts of Wales. The previously nearest recorded sighting to Benacre National Nature Reserve was one at Heacham, in Norfolk, in 2024.
Camera traps, like the one that captured the elusive pine marten, will continue to support predator and disturbance-monitoring at the reserve. This will help protect rare and threatened ground-nesting birds such as little terns and avocets during the critical breeding season, while better understanding how these species interact within the wider habitat.
Benacre National Nature Reserve, managed by Natural England, is part of the Suffolk coast’s protected habitats for breeding and migratory birds. It supports more than 100 breeding bird species, including marsh harrier, bearded reedling, and bittern, while its shingle shoreline hosts plants such as yellow horned poppy and sea holly. This diversity reflects Natural England’s ambitions for thriving, better-connected habitats where nature’s recovery benefits both wildlife and people.
National Nature Reserves protect England’s most important habitats, species, and geology, delivering nature recovery at a landscape scale. That’s why Natural England is delivering the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves, which will create or extend 25 NNRs by 2027, leaving a legacy for people and nature.
Background:
- Photos of Benacre NNR and the short piece of video footage of the pine marten are available to download from WeTransfer for 3 days only, or from the Natural England press office: https://we.tl/t-SxtAbSk9osHi4hD9
- The alternative species could be a beech marten which looks almost identical to a pine marten.
- Further information about Benacre National Nature Reserve can be found here: Suffolk’s National Nature Reserves - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pine-marten-caught-on-camera-in-suffolk-nature-reserve-first
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