Pioneering aeronautical apprentice flies the flag for women in engineering
A young apprentice from Llantrisant is breaking barriers in the aerospace industry as Wales celebrates Women in Engineering Day.
Georgia Price, 21, was the first female aeronautical engineering apprentice at Newport-based AerFin Ltd, a global aviation company specialising in aircraft and engine component support services.
Currently studying for a degree in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of South Wales, Georgia is blazing a trail for women in STEM careers. Her achievements include winning bronze and gold medals at the Inspiring Skills Competition Wales Manufacturing Team Challenge and the Skills Academy Wales Tomorrow's Talent Award.
Georgia said:
My advice to other women considering an engineering career is to go for it. It's not as daunting as it may look, and everyone is so supportive and welcoming.
Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership Jack Sargeant said:
Georgia's success story is a beacon to all young women who may today be considering a career in engineering. Her achievements also illustrate the value of apprenticeships as a pathway into employment and further education.
The Welsh Government has increased its support for apprenticeships despite financial challenges and the loss of European funding. Core funding has risen from £97 million in 2020 to £144 million in the most recent budget. Latest data published by Medr shows nearly 73,795 new apprenticeship starts have been supported during this Senedd term.
Georgia's employer, AerFin, now has three female apprentices and is committed to developing local talent in the thriving aerospace sector.
Simon Bayliss, AerFin’s chief operating officer said:
Georgia is a great asset to the business. Apprenticeships provide the company with a great opportunity to take on and develop local talent which allows us to grow organically.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/pioneering-aeronautical-apprentice-flies-flag-women-engineering
