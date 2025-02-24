Pioneering inventor and innovator, Richard Browning, on how to accelerate a culture of innovation

Blog posted by: Richard Browning, Founder of Gravity Industries, 20 February 2025.

As part of this year’s Civil Service ‘One Big Thing’ focus on Innovation, Richard Browning, founder of Gravity Industries, shares his top tips and insights for accelerating a culture of innovation.

How to innovate with impact

Richard sets out three key principles which are a must to enable innovation:

Making failure recoverable Empowering frontline creativity Rewarding measured risk-taking

So, how does Richard recommend implementing this? Watch the short video below where Richard outlines his eight expert tips, and read them in full below the video where he shares spotlight cases to demonstrate the top tip in action.

