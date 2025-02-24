Government Communications Service
|Printable version
Pioneering inventor and innovator, Richard Browning, on how to accelerate a culture of innovation
Blog posted by: Richard Browning, Founder of Gravity Industries, 20 February 2025.
As part of this year’s Civil Service ‘One Big Thing’ focus on Innovation, Richard Browning, founder of Gravity Industries, shares his top tips and insights for accelerating a culture of innovation.
Richard sets out three key principles which are a must to enable innovation:
- Making failure recoverable
- Empowering frontline creativity
- Rewarding measured risk-taking
So, how does Richard recommend implementing this? Watch the short video below where Richard outlines his eight expert tips, and read them in full below the video where he shares spotlight cases to demonstrate the top tip in action.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/blog/pioneering-inventor-and-innovator-richard-browning-on-how-to-accelerate-a-culture-of-innovation/
Latest News from
Government Communications Service
Reflections on One Big Thing18/02/2025 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Simon Baugh, Chief Executive, Government Communication Service, 14 February 2025.
Debunking the apprenticeship myth: My journey into government communications17/02/2025 15:20:00
Blog posted by: Jack Higgins, 14 February 2025.
The power of introducing some Creative Headspace31/10/2024 14:20:00
Blog posted by: Ross Middleham, Creative Lead at the Met Office, 30 October 2024.
How virtual reality is revolutionising coastal management24/10/2024 14:10:00
Blog posted by: Jan Murdoch, Technology Innovation Consultant, Defra Technology Innovation Team, 24 October 2024.
GCS Crisis Surge Team needs you14/10/2024 13:25:00
Blog posted by: Scott Douglas, Communications, Department for Business & Trade (DBT), DBT Scotland, 10 October 2024.
From doubt to purpose: my GCS journey14/10/2024 11:10:00
Blog posted by: Shantell Nyoni, GCS Apprentice, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, 10 October 2024.
New Coat of Arms11/10/2024 14:10:00
A new design for the Coat of Arms (image 1) has today been unveiled, following the accession of His Majesty The King.
Supporting regional talent through the GCS Apprenticeship25/09/2024 12:25:00
Daniel Greenwood, Digital Communications Apprentice, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, 24 September 2024.