Welsh Government
|Printable version
Pioneering road safety initiative to make motorcycling safer is underway
A pioneering new road safety initiative that is designed to make motorcycling safer has been introduced in North and Mid Wales.
PRIMEs (Perceptual Rider Information for Maximising Expertise and Enjoyment) are innovative road markings and signage that aim to help motorcyclists make safer decisions when approaching and negotiating bends in roads.
Following a highly successful trial in Scotland — where over 32,000 motorcyclist journeys were analysed across 22 sites — the Welsh Government, in partnership with the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA), has rolled out PRIME markings at four key sites in North and Mid Wales.
These are:
- A487 Pantperthog, Gwynedd
- A5 Coed Bwlch, Rhysgog, Llangollen
- A483 north of Llanbadarn Fynydd
- A483 Glascoed Hall, south of Newtown
Evidence shows that PRIMEs, which use subtle and well-placed visual cues, have a measurable and positive impact on rider behaviour, including:
- significant reductions in speed
- improved road positioning on approach and at the apex of bends
- safer braking behaviour
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates yesterday said:
“We are delighted to be trialling this new road safety initiative for the first time in Wales.
“Evidence shows that motorcyclists are amongst the most vulnerable road users, especially on roads with sharp bends. PRIME is an effective way to help reduce risks and support riders to make safer choices on the road, so it was right thing to do.”
The initiative is strongly supported by North Wales Police and Dyfed-Powys Police who have long worked to reduce motorcycle collisions across their force area.
Inspector of Specialist Operations at Dyfed-Powys Police Dawn Fencott-Price yesterday said:
We welcome the trial of this innovative initiative to improve motorcyclist safety on our roads. During 2024 there were twenty-five collisions resulting in one or more people killed - an increase of 66% on 2023.
This is a low-cost intervention which has been proven to significantly improve road safety for riders when used in the right road conditions. One death on our roads is one too many – and reducing the number of motorcyclists who are killed or seriously injured on our roads is our priority.
This first Welsh trial marks a major milestone in adopting data-driven, cost-effective safety improvements for vulnerable road users. If successful, PRIME markings could be expanded across the wider Welsh road network.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/pioneering-road-safety-initiative-make-motorcycling-safer-underway
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Leasing scheme provides affordable quality housing solutions in Wrexham11/08/2025 16:25:00
The Welsh Government’s Leasing Scheme Wales provides quality housing solutions and brings empty properties back into use across Wales.
A novel idea! Young readers set for summer reading adventure11/08/2025 14:05:00
Libraries across Wales are being celebrated this summer with an exciting programme designed to engage children in reading across the school holidays and a significant investment in digital services.
Historic Church of St Giles nears end of essential conservation works11/08/2025 11:05:00
Wrexham’s St Giles’ Church is nearing the end of extensive conservation works, securing the historic venue’s future for many years to come.
Cabinet Secretary visits couple benefiting from independent living support08/08/2025 15:15:00
Extra Welsh Government investment is helping thousands more older and disabled people to live more independently and safely in their own homes for longer.
Taith, camera, action! US and Wales team up in an international film exchange programme07/08/2025 11:05:00
A group of learners from California have participated in a two-week digital media camp alongside a Welsh youth group in a visit made possible thanks to Taith.
New Welsh language course to strengthen patient care07/08/2025 10:05:00
A new course for health and social care staff will help meet the needs of Welsh-speaking patients and develop the Welsh language skills of the workforce.
Consultation on raising minimum alcohol price in Wales06/08/2025 15:15:00
The number of harmful drinkers could be reduced by nearly 5,000 people under plans to raise the minimum unit price of alcohol in Wales.
National Play Day: Cabinet Secretary recognises the importance of quality play spaces in children's lives06/08/2025 14:15:00
National Play Day celebrates the importance of play in children's lives and highlights the value of accessible and inclusive play spaces for all children and young people.
Demand for Welsh lessons up in Wrexham as National Eisteddfod takes place06/08/2025 13:15:00
Record numbers of people are taking up Welsh lessons in the Wrexham area, with 640 people having completed a course in 2023 to 2024. This is up 82% since 2017 to 18.