Homeless Link
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PIP journey review: have your say
The DWP are reviewing the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) journey and are looking for support with this from homelessness sector organisations. They are keen to engage with stakeholders to understand their perspectives and gather any relevant evidence or insights on the customer experience, what works well and where there may be opportunities to improve.
To support this, the DWP are holding two informal stakeholder engagement sessions, where they’ll explore key questions and provide an opportunity for open discussion and honest feedback.
The questions will explore stakeholders’ experiences and insights into how individuals navigate the PIP journey, including common challenges, concerns and feedback around assessments, award decisions, award duration and communications. Questions will also seek to identify gaps in claimant understanding and opportunities to improve the overall experience.
There are two dates to choose from for these sessions:
- Wednesday 25 November 2026 : 10.30am – 12pm
- Thursday 26 November 2026: 2pm – 3.30pm
Both sessions will run on Microsoft Teams and cover the same material and will run for a maximum of 90 minutes.
If you would like to attend a workshop, please email operational.stakeholders@dwp.gov.uk by Monday 23 November. You will then receive an invite for your chosen session.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/pip-journey-review-have-your-say/
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