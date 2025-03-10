PKK leader Ocalan’s historic call to disarm could go to waste without external guarantors

EXPERT COMMENT

Without third party mediation between Turkey and Kurdish groups, it may be difficult to overcome the many barriers that have stymied past attempts to bring about peace.

Abdullah Ocalan, leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – designated a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies – has called on the group to lay down arms and dissolve. His message was delivered in a 27 February letter from Imrali Prison in Turkey where he remains incarcerated. On 3 March, the PKK announced a ceasefire.

These events have been greeted with enthusiasm. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described ‘an opportunity to take a historic step toward tearing down the wall of terror’.

But there is also trepidation about what this means for Kurds not just in Turkey, but in Iraq and Syria as well. It’s not clear that any new process can bring a lasting end to a 40-year conflict that has claimed more than 40,000 lives. There have been many failures and false starts in the past.

All peace processes are different and there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. Yet a common feature is some kind of institutional guarantor that keeps negotiations moving, provides a platform for dealing with anticipated and unforeseen problems, and ensures adherence by all relevant parties. Without a powerful and mutually trusted actor to fill that role, power imbalances pre-determine outcomes, fundamental issues go unaddressed, and the seeds of future conflict are sown.

