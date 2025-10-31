Arts Council England
|Printable version
Place Partnerships Position Culture at the Heart of Local Communities Across the South East
Five projects in the South East have recently been awarded over £1.385M in Place Partnership funding.
The Place Partnership Fund was launched by Arts Council England in 2021. By investing in local organisations working in partnership with each other, it aims to make a step-change in the cultural and creative life of local communities. Since 2021, over £40 million has been awarded to over 70 projects around the country.
Of these, over 30 are in Priority Places, areas where Arts Council England investment has historically been low. Place Partnership projects have reached over 17 million people so far, giving local communities, especially children and young people, access to high quality creative and cultural experiences on their doorstep and giving them a sense of pride in where they live.
Clarion Futures, Fenland Place Partnership Fund - £420K
Fenland Place Partnership is a three-year initiative designed to empower current and future cultural leaders across the region. At its heart is a Cultural Leadership Development Programme that will nurture local talent and culminate in a six-week multi-arts festival in summer 2027. This festival will showcase a diverse mix of productions, exhibitions, events, and community-led creative activities.
The project places a strong focus on young people, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and support to become the next generation of arts leaders. By building new networks, offering training, and investing in local creativity, the Fenland Place Partnership aims to shape a resilient, ambitious, and thriving cultural future Fenland.
Coordinated by Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group which owns and manages thousands of homes across Fenland, the project will be delivered by a consortium of local partners including Fenland District Council, community-driven arts charity MarketPlace Arts, and 20TwentyProductions CIC which works with children and young people through a range of creative learning, wellbeing and social action projects delivered in schools.
Creative Folkestone, Folkestone Is a Library - £185K
Folkestone Is a Library (FIAL) is a bold, community-led initiative from Creative Folkestone that will transform the entire town into a living, breathing library. Born from Folkestone’s 25-year legacy of creative placemaking, FIAL will sustain literary engagement while the traditional library is closed, reimagining how communities connect through stories.
Over three years, FIAL will collaborate with schools, community groups, and cultural partners to research, write, and share the “FolkeStories”, personal narratives that reflect the town’s diverse voices and rich heritage. With a focus on inclusivity, the programme will actively engage children, young people, early years, and hard-to-reach communities, offering accessible platforms for expression across written, spoken, performed, and visual artforms.
Through workshops, residencies, author events, and mini-festivals, FIAL will nurture a vibrant culture of reading and storytelling. It will culminate in an annual celebration and a town-wide exhibition, creating a lasting legacy for the future library.
With visual identity by Bob & Roberta Smith, FIAL will reinforce Folkestone’s identity as a creative hub, fostering a stronger community of readers and writers. This sustainable model will leave behind empowered participants, enduring partnerships, and a town united by its shared literary voice.
Buckinghamshire Council, Place Partnerships High Wycombe - £230K
The Culture Development project in High Wycombe is a three-year initiative aimed at transforming the town’s cultural landscape. Backed by £230,000 from Arts Council England’s Place Partnership Fund, alongside support from the Rothschild Foundation and Buckinghamshire Council, the project is a collaboration between Bucks Culture, local creatives, and community organisations.
This ambitious programme seeks to strengthen High Wycombe’s cultural sector by creating new opportunities for local artists, fostering skills development, and building meaningful partnerships. A key part of the initiative is the creation of a dedicated cultural hub, an inclusive space to celebrate the arts, encourage collaboration, and support creative enterprise.
The project champions community involvement, with a strong focus on inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability. Through networking events, knowledge-sharing sessions, and creative development programmes, it aims to empower artists, engage residents, and position culture at the heart of the town’s future.
By uniting artists, cultural organisations, businesses, and community groups, the Place Partnership will help shape a vibrant cultural identity for High Wycombe. It’s an exciting opportunity to boost local pride, strengthen the creative economy, and ensure everyone can participate in and benefit from the town’s cultural renewal.
Chelmsford Cultural Development Trust, Chelmsford Place Partnership - £250K
Young people in Chelmsford are taking the lead in shaping the city’s cultural future, thanks to a major £250,000 investment from Arts Council England, through the National Lottery Place Partnership Fund. This two-year, youth-led initiative marks the largest strategic cultural grant ever awarded in the district. It represents a bold new model for youth-powered civic leadership in the UK.
The Young Cultural Changemakers Programme will put 13–25-year-olds from local youth changemakers, Spark!, in the driving seat of decision-making.They’ll deliver cultural events, influence public policy, and help build a stronger, more inclusive creative economy that will benefit the Chelmsford district. The project is produced by Culture Chelmsford, and delivered in partnership with Chelmsford City Council, Anglia Ruskin University, Chelmsford For You, and Chelmsford College.
Formed in 2022 through the Local Cultural Education Partnership (LCEP), Spark! was established to amplify young voices, remove barriers to accessing creative opportunities and develop the next generation of civic changemakers. Now, thanks to the joint investment of Arts Council England and city wide partners, this expanded programme places young people in leadership roles, shaping Chelmsford’s cultural landscape and building pathways into the UK’s £124 billion creative industries.
Aik Saath, Slough’s Cultural Revival - £300K
Slough’s Cultural Revival is an ambitious initiative designed to harness the town’s rich cultural and ethnic diversity as a driving force for regeneration and growth. Rooted in the Slough Cultural Strategy, this project centres on community engagement, talent development, and strategic investment in cultural infrastructure.
At its core are three new cultural spaces: a dynamic Cultural Corridor in the town centre for performances and outdoor events; a state-of-the-art Digital Media Skills Hub to equip residents with professional content creation tools and training; and a revitalised Slough Museum to celebrate the town’s heritage and engage broader audiences.
Through three targeted strands—community engagement, talent development, and marketing—Slough’s Cultural Revival aims to break down barriers to participation and foster inclusion. Programmes will reach underrepresented groups, nurture emerging artists through training in dance, digital production, and heritage, and use cutting-edge marketing tools to grow and diversify audiences.
Delivered through strong partnerships with the Council, local businesses, schools, and cultural organisations, this project lays the foundation for a long-term vision. It will establish a unified cultural identity, support a thriving arts ecosystem, and redefine Slough as a model for inclusive, innovative, and community-driven cultural development.
Hazel Edwards, South East Area Director, Arts Council England, said: “These Place Partnership projects are powerful examples of how culture can bring communities together, unlock local talent, and create meaningful opportunities, particularly for young people. From Slough’s dynamic new cultural spaces to Chelmsford’s youth-led creative initiative, from High Wycombe’s cultural renewal to Folkestone’s imaginative town-wide library, each initiative shows what’s possible when local ambition meets long-term investment. We’re proud to support these partnerships as they shape inclusive and vibrant cultural futures for their towns and cities.”
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/place-partnerships-position-culture-heart-local-communities-across-south-east
Latest News from
Arts Council England
£500,000 Place Partnership Grant Awarded to Empower Enfield’s Young Cultural Leaders27/10/2025 09:25:00
We’re proud to announce a £500,000 Place Partnership grant, funded by the National Lottery, to support Enfield of Dreams, a bold, two-year arts and culture initiative empowering young people to lead the transformation of Enfield’s cultural landscape.
Museum Renewal Fund: stabilising now, building for the future10/10/2025 10:25:00
We are pleased to announce that the £20 million Museum Renewal Fund is now in place for museums and galleries across the country
Inaugural Chair announced for the new management organisation responsible for the Arts Council Collection03/10/2025 10:20:00
Cultural leader Sukhy Johal MBE has been appointed as the inaugural Chair of a new organisation which will care for and share the Arts Council Collection once it has moved to Coventry.
£1.3 million for Swindon Culture Collective will transform festival town24/09/2025 11:25:00
A new two-year programme is set to transform the festival town of Swindon into a thriving cultural hub with more creative opportunities for the local community.
Protecting our shared cultural treasures: the Reviewing Committee in action23/07/2025 10:20:00
The RCEWA Annual Report for 2024-25 is now live – read below for more information on their work over the past year and the unique objects they considered.
Major new project to improve access to creativity and culture for children and young people in Nottingham19/06/2025 13:20:00
Young people, aged 0 – 24 will benefit from The Child Friendly Creative City programme, which launched in Nottingham yesterday (18 June) thanks to £550,000 National Lottery Place Partnership funding. The project also includes match funding from partnering organisations, bringing the total to £1.5 million.
£275,000 Place Partnership Fund awarded to Poplar youth club to transform creative health services for young people29/05/2025 13:20:00
Three Tower Hamlets-based organisations have been awarded a £275,000 National Lottery Place Partnership Grant for an ambitious new project tackling youth health inequality across the borough.
Major research programme highlights creativity is at the heart of young people’s mental health and wellbeing22/05/2025 13:20:00
A unique, peer-led creative research programme, commissioned by Arts Council England, has given hundreds of young people from around the country the chance to have their say on supporting and improving their mental health.
Leading the Crowd: creativity and culture attracts private investment19/05/2025 09:10:00
We’ve published a new report called ‘Leading the Crowd’ – showing the important role that public investment in England’s arts and cultural sector plays in attracting further income from private investors and earned sources.