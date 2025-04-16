Place-based partnerships are non-statutory collaborative arrangements within integrated care systems (ICSs) in England.

Temporary export bars have been placed on two paintings by 18th century Italian artist Agostino Brunias

Export bars have been placed on the paintings to allow time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire them

Export bars have been placed on two paintings of the island of St Vincent by 18th century artist Agostino Brunias.

Both paintings depict the island through the lens of the British Empire, with one showing the signing of a treaty and the other a representation of Indigenous life.

The Minister’s decision follows the advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest.

The Committee found that ‘Sir William Young Conducting a Treaty with the Black Caribs on the Island of St Vincent’ met the first and third Waverley criteria for its connection with our history and national life. In addition, the Committee found that ‘A family of Charaibes in the Island of St Vincent’ met the third Waverley criterion for its significance to the study of the history of slavery and colonialism.

The decision on the export licence applications for both paintings will be deferred for a period ending on 15 July 2025 inclusive. At the end of the first deferral period owners will have a consideration period of 15 Business Days to consider any offer(s) to purchase one or both the paintings.

Sir William Young Conducting a Treaty with the Black Caribs on the Island of St Vincent is set at the recommended price of £240,000 (plus VAT of £8,000). The second deferral period will commence following the signing of an Option Agreement and will last for three months.

A family of Charaibes in the Island of St Vincent is set at the recommended price of £180,000 (plus VAT of £6,000). The second deferral period will commence following the signing of an Option Agreement and will last for three months.

Notes to editors

Organisations or individuals interested in purchasing one or both the paintings should contact the RCEWA on 02072680534 or rcewa@artscouncil.org.uk The Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest is an independent body, serviced by Arts Council England (ACE), which advises the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport on whether a cultural object, intended for export, is of national importance under specified criteria.

Details: A family of Charaibes in the Island of St Vincent

Details of the ITEM are as follows: A family of Charaibes in the Island of St Vincent, c.1773, oil on canvas, by Agostino Brunias (c.1730 – 2 April 1796), 56 x 61 cm.; 22 x 24 in. Provenance: Commissioned by Sir William Young, 1st Bt (1725–1788), Governor of Dominica; By descent to his son, Sir William Young, F.R.S. (1749–1815), Governor of Tobago; Anonymous sale, Paris, Hotel Drouot, 9 March 1951, lot 74 (as one of a pair); Private collection, France; Anonymous sale, Christie’s, London, 25 September 2003, lot 424; Where acquired by the mother of the present owners.

Details: Sir William Young Conducting a Treaty with the Black Caribs on the Island of St Vincent