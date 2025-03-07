Places for London and Helical secure planning approval for development above Southwark Tube station

429 purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) units and 44 affordable homes will be delivered along with improvements to the public realm

Scheme above Southwark Tube station will seek to deliver the highest standards for sustainability

A joint venture between Places for London, TfL's property company, and central London developer Helical, has received a resolution to grant planning approval from the London Borough of Southwark for the development of a 15 storey purpose-built student accommodation scheme (PBSA), comprising 429 studio apartments, and an adjacent nine storey building comprising 44 affordable homes, above Southwark Tube station.

Designed by architects AHMM, the development will include a new Bauhaus-inspired block which will house the PBSA element, which will offer students a best in class experience in what is one of London's best-connected Zone 1 locations. With several universities within a short journey from the station, the new development will also help to alleviate the demand on the private rental market in the area.

The joint venture is targeting a 4.5-star Home Quality Mark for the scheme's affordable housing provision. It will also offer new retail space and community space including a shared community garden, as well as improvements to the public realm through an increase in the amount of greenery and provision of active frontages on the Cut and Isabella Street.

Future residents of the development will benefit from easy and fast public transport connections across the capital with London Bridge and Waterloo within walking distance. Being in zone 1, the development sits within some of the best of what city has to offer with theatres, restaurants and more on its doorstep.

Scott Anderson, Head of Property Development at Places for London, said: "It's wonderful news to have received approval for our over station development above Southwark station. Designed to preserve the architectural heritage of the station and aiming for the highest of sustainability standards, our plans with Helical will bring new homes and provide real benefits for London. We're proud to be providing improvements to the local community through new high-quality and affordable homes and student accommodation which will help to alleviate pressure on the housing market in the area.

"We're glad to be able to move forward with our plans where residents will benefit from new, high-quality public spaces, including a community garden space, new play spaces for children and shops around the station."

Matthew Bonning Snook, CEO of Helical plc, added: "This planning approval is a further positive step forward in our JV with Places for London. Whilst the site benefitted from planning permission for a 220,000 sq ft office scheme we have brought forward a more valuable proposition at this important site which will deliver much in demand purpose built student accommodation and affordable housing along with high quality public realm and significant benefits to the local community."

Philip Turner, Director at Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, said: "The Southwark over station development will be a significant new local landmark at a busy junction. Led by our clients Helical and Places for London, and working closely with Heyne Tillett Steel, our design seeks to make the most of this long-standing opportunity site while addressing the complexities of its location above the tube station. This project will deliver student housing, retail space, and public realm improvements, in addition to a significant amount of affordable housing for the local community."

Cllr Helen Dennis, Cabinet Member for New Homes and Sustainable Development at Southwark Council, said: "We want decent homes for everyone in Southwark and I'm delighted this project to provide 44 much-needed council homes has the green light to move forward.

"I'm particularly pleased that we reached a creative solution, using our planning policies to turn a negative situation into a positive at Styles House. Even more local residents will now benefit from this deal, with 44 new council homes in a development that will also enhance the existing estate.

"I look forward to seeing building works getting started again here soon, delivering new council homes for those in need."

The Southwark over station development is the one of three initial sites that Places for London and Helical are delivering as part of the Platinum Portfolio joint venture.

A 140,000 sq ft office building at 10 King William Street is underway, and is due for completion in December 2026 in a supply constrained market in the heart of the City of London. Another office development of 235,000 sq ft at Paddington is progressing and due to start early next year.

The proposals form part of Places for London's wider housing programme, which will provide thousands of homes across the capital. Work has started on Places for London sites across London that will deliver 4,300 homes, and more than 1,300 homes have been completed, of which 54 per cent are affordable homes.

