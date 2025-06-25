Transport for London
Places for London confirms joint venture partner for Limmo Peninsula development
Following the conclusion of a competitive tender process, Ballymore has been selected as its joint venture partner to take forward plans for development at Limmo Peninsula near Canning Town
- Plans for the Peninsula will see around 1,400 homes built, with 40 per cent of these set to be affordable
- Development will also see a new bridge from the Limmo Peninsula to Canning Town, as well as the construction of new publicly accessible green open space and a new river walkway to link Canning Town underground station to Thameside West to the south
- The joint venture will also provide the opportunity for Ballymore to develop additional sites across east London
Places for London - TfL's wholly owned property company - has today (24 June) announced that Ballymore has been selected as the joint venture partner for its development at Limmo Peninsula, as they look to bring new affordable, market and rental homes to east London.
The land at the Limmo Peninsula, close to Canning Town Tube station, was previously used for the construction of the Elizabeth line - providing the space for the tunnelling machines to be lowered in order to dig the tunnels that now connect services from that now connect services from Reading, Shenfield, Heathrow and Abbey Wood.
Places for London intends to work in partnership with Ballymore to transform the five hectares of brownfield land within the Royal Docks and Beckton Riverside Opportunity Area into a new neighbourhood for London. The Limmo Peninsula will aim to deliver around 1,400 homes to east London, helping to address London's housing crisis.
The new neighbourhood will be well connected, with Canning Town station, which is served by Tube, Docklands Light Railway and Elizabeth line and bus services, a short walk away. Central London will be within half an hour of the development, making it easy for commuting, socialising, and visiting family and friends. The site is also close to new cycling routes across the Royal Docks, including Cycleway 3 and the Thames Path, with these routes providing a range of sustainable ways to get around the city.
As a wholly owned part of Transport for London, Places for London shares TfL's goal to help the capital grow sustainably and to support the millions of people who have made the capital their home. Places for London seeks to deliver homes and spaces where people feel proud to live, work and spend time in, focusing on partnership and inclusion, taking the role of a long-term steward across its sites.
Ben Tate, Head of Property Development at Places for London, said:
'We are delighted to have reached this stage in the process for the Limmo Peninsula, bringing us a step closer to bringing this new development in the heart of east London to life. Ballymore shares our dedication to providing great homes for Londoners, helping to ease the housing crisis and build the homes London urgently needs.
'The Limmo Peninsula development will be one of our most ambitious developments to date, showing how we can work with the private sector to benefit from the unique opportunities that our estate provides, and helps, us as part of TfL, to support London's continued growth. We're looking forward to creating a thriving and inclusive new residential neighbourhood, that is safe and child friendly, with excellent transport and active travel connections.'
John Mulryan, Group Managing Director at Ballymore, said:
'We have deep roots in Newham and are truly delighted to be partnering once again with Places for London. This partnership is in line with our ambition to partner with landowners across London to deliver new neighbourhoods and communities at scale.
'Newham is a fast growing, diverse borough - and it's hugely important that the vision for this site reflects that character. Limmo Peninsula will be a dynamic neighbourhood - where its community can thrive. We're looking forward to collaborating closely with local residents and businesses to create opportunity, connections, and a thoughtfully designed, sustainable neighbourhood.'
Tom Copley, the Deputy Mayor of London for Housing and Residential Development, said:
'I'm delighted that we are one step closer to delivering Limmo Peninsula, which will bring 1,400 new, high-quality homes to Newham.
'With 40 per cent of these homes set to be genuinely affordable - alongside new green space and improved walkways and cycle routes connecting local residents in Canning Town to nearby transport - this impressive development supports our mission to build more of the homes that Londoners need as we continue to build a better, greener, fairer London for everyone.'
For more information - visit https://www.placesforlondon.co.uk/projects
Notes to editors:
- The Limmo Peninsula is a five-hectare brownfield site and part of the Royal Docks and Beckton Riverside Opportunity Area. For more information, please see: Royal Docks and Beckton Riverside Opportunity Area | London City Hall
- Places for London is also currently working with Ballymore on plans for the redevelopment of Edgware Town centre - Edgware | Ballymore
- Places for London is helping to solve some of the capital's biggest challenges and meeting its wider needs, including building new affordable housing, delivering new workspaces, retail and helping the city become more sustainable through its building work and the introduction of new electric vehicle charging hubs. All operating profits from recurring revenues raised by Places for London is returned to TfL as a dividend to reinvest into the transport network.
