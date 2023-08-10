Placing diverse communities at the heart of events

UCI Cycling World Championships support work on refreshed strategy.

Against the backdrop of the world’s biggest cycling event in history, discussions are taking place which aim to further boost equality, diversity and inclusion across Scotland’s world-renowned events sector.

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships has seen competitions for disabled and non-disabled athletes taking place alongside each other. This inclusive approach has helped to showcase and raise awareness of Para sport.

In Glasgow yesterday, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson will host a roundtable with partners representing people with protected characteristics, such as race and young people, to explore ways to strengthen the approach to the planning, delivery and legacy of major events.

Along with a public consultation and stakeholder workshops held earlier in 2023, this will inform the refreshed National Events Strategy for 2025-2035.

Mr Robertson said:

“It’s important that collectively we make most of the many benefits events can bring to the lives of diverse communities right across Scotland.

“The UCI Cycling World Championships are a great example of how mega events like this can showcase our cultural diversity, boost accessibility and extend a warm welcome to all communities.

“The inclusion of Para sports in the Cycling World Championships has contributed significantly to the atmosphere. The competitive spirit and level of skill and dedication demonstrated by all athletes taking part side by side has been inspirational and an important part of the success of the event.

“We want our portfolio of world-class events to deliver positive economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits for everyone in Scotland.”

Background

The results of the wide-ranging public consultation on the future of the events sector, led by the Scottish Government and VisitScotland, will be published in September. A related Equality Impact Assessment is also being developed. These will help to inform the National Events Strategy Review with continued engagement from the Scottish Government, VisitScotland, Scotland’s Event Industry Advisory Group, COSLA, trade unions and the wider events sector.

The updated National Events Strategy for 2025-2035 will extend the current ‘Scotland the Perfect Stage’ strategy through to the end of 2035. It will also provide a strategic focus for all organisations involved in any aspect of planning, securing, supporting and delivering events of all sizes in Scotland. National events strategy review: consultation - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships runs until 13 August 2023 in Glasgow and at venues across Scotland. This innovative event brings together 13 existing cycling world championships for the first time to create the biggest cycling event in history.

The event sees Scotland welcoming 8,000 elite and amateur cyclists, including Para-athletes, from more than 120 countries and more than 200 world champions will be crowned. It will attract around one million spectators. The event has a focus on equality, diversity and inclusion, including through signing a Ride Together Pledge.