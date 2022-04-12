NHS Wales
|Printable version
Placing health equity at the heart of Coronavirus recovery for building a sustainable future for Wales
The World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre at Public Health Wales has produced a series of animations to highlight its crucial work in addressing health inequalities in Wales.
Part of a global initiative, led jointly by the World Health Organization, Welsh Government and Public Health Wales, the World Health Equity Status Report initiative (WHESRi) places Wales at the forefront of prioritising and tackling health equity in order to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to be healthy, and in the response to, and effective recovery from, the Coronavirus pandemic.
The animations illustrate the main findings of the first report published by the team, and focus on the wider, less immediately visible, effects of the pandemic on a range of issues including:
- Poverty, deprivation and social exclusion
- Unemployment, education and the digital divide
- Harmful housing and working conditions, and violence and crime
It also highlights the disproportionate impact that coronavirus has had, and is having, on specific groups such as children and young people, women, key workers and ethnic minorities. For example, young people report being worried about losing their job or not being able to find one; and the educational divide has persisted and increased, particularly for the most deprived in our society.
Dr Tracey Cooper, Chief Executive of Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“The Coronavirus pandemic is having significant health, well-being and socio-economic consequences. It is felt unequally across our society threatening those in most need.
“Public health has become a global focus, strengthening the case for investing in people’s well-being - preventing disease early, protecting and promoting health, enhancing resilience and equity, supporting the most vulnerable and empowering our communities.”
“Working with the World Health Organization, Wales is the first country to become a global influencer and live innovation site for health equity.
“Delivered through our WHO Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being, this Wales Health Equity Status Report initiative provides a platform for synthesising and sharing evidence and intelligence, developing practical tools and helping to close the health gap in Wales and beyond.
“We hope this will improve our collective understanding of the social, economic and environmental impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic and support a sustainable and fair response and recovery for our people in Wales.”
The first animation provides an overview of the WHESRi work and how developing and applying new approaches and tools to mobilise action and inform solutions could close the health gap in Wales and beyond.
The second presents a picture of the diverse harms, as well as opportunities resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic and related restrictive measures, focusing on the unequal consequences across different sectors, areas of life and population groups; and how these could be addressed.
For more information see the links below:
- WHESRi Animations
- The report: ‘Placing health equity at the heart of the COVID-19 sustainable response and recovery: Building prosperous lives for all in Wales’
The WHO Collaborating Centre at Public Health Wales supports the development of, and advocates for, policies to improve health and well-being and achieve healthy prosperous lives for all in Wales and beyond.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/placing-health-equity-at-the-heart-of-coronavirus-recovery-for-building-a-sustainable-future-for-wales1/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
March 2022: 'How Are We Doing in Wales' public engagement survey results12/04/2022 16:15:00
The results of the latest ‘How Are We Doing in Wales’ public engagement survey have been released by Public Health Wales.
Nearly four in ten cancer patients in Wales diagnosed in emergency settings11/04/2022 14:15:00
New research from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) at Public Health Wales has revealed that nearly four in ten (37.4 per cent) of the eight types of cancer in the study are being diagnosed in emergency settings, such as in hospital A&E departments.
Public Health Wales launches toolkit to run Healthy Environment Workshops08/04/2022 14:15:00
Public Health Wales has launched a new, free, toolkit to help partner organisations run Healthy Environment Workshops throughout Wales.
Public Health Wales investigating hepatitis cases07/04/2022 13:33:00
Public Health Wales is working with Public Health Scotland (PHS), Public Health Agency (Northern Ireland) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to investigate cases of acute hepatitis in children.
Public Health Wales shares pandemic best practice as funding extended for further year05/04/2022 16:15:00
Public Health Wales is continuing to share its expertise and experience to ensure safer environments through cross-sectoral capacity building, exchange of knowledge and best practice, thanks to an extension of the SHARP Joint Action.
Public Health Wales' SARS-CoV2 sequencing service awarded ISO 15189 accreditation by UK Accreditation Service (UKAS)05/04/2022 13:33:00
Public Health Wales’ SARS-CoV2 sequencing service – which is the full process which identifies and monitors variants of Coronavirus – was yesterday awarded ISO 15189 accreditation by UK Accreditation Service (UKAS).
WHO re-designates Collaborating Centre to secure Wales as global influencer on health and wellbeing30/03/2022 11:15:00
The World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on ‘Investment for Health and Wellbeing’ (WHO CC), at Public Health Wales has been re-designated for another four years, securing its vital work into improving people’s health and wellbeing in Wales and beyond, until 2026.
Public Health Wales reminds public of medical advice on Coronavirus29/03/2022 15:02:00
Experts at Public Health Wales are reminding the public that although the legal requirement to self-isolate when testing positive for Coronavirus has changed, the medical advice to do so has not.