Plan ahead for part closures of the Northern line starting next month to facilitate the major upgrade of Colindale Tube station

First part closure will take place from 2 to 11 April 2024, with others over weekends in June and July

Track closures are necessary due to the proximity of some of the construction work to upgrade Colindale station to the track, meaning it cannot be safely carried out when trains are running

Detailed travel advice for customers affected by these closures is available at TfL travel advice - Colindale

Transport for London (TfL) is reminding customers that the first in a series of part closures of the Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware, to facilitate the major upgrade of Colindale Tube station, is next month.

The first planned track closure will take place from Tuesday 2 to Thursday 11 April 2024. There will also be closures of the same section of the line over weekends in June and July this year.

During these closures, there will be no Tube service to or from Brent Cross, Hendon Central, Colindale, Burnt Oak or Edgware Underground stations. Northern line trains will continue to run as normal to and from Golders Green, with a regular service on the rest of the Northern line. Rail replacement bus services will run between Golders Green and Edgware stations, and also to Canons Park station for Jubilee line services, during the track closure periods. Detailed travel advice, including alternative routes, for customers affected by these closures is available on TfL's website at TfL travel advice - Colindale.

The part closures are linked to the major upgrade of Colindale Tube station which includes building a larger ticket hall and installing a lift to give the station step-free access for the first time. The station's major upgrade will mean it has to close from Friday 7 June until December 2024.

The associated part closures of the Northern line are necessary due to the proximity to the track of some of the construction work to upgrade Colindale station - including piling, crane operation and demolition work - meaning it cannot be safely carried out when trains are running. During these closures, TfL will also take the opportunity to carry out additional track maintenance and engineering works which will help improve overall services along this section of the Northern line, offering a more reliable and comfortable service for customers.

Stuart Harvey, TfL's Chief Capital Officer, said: "I'd like to thank our customers in advance for their patience during these part closures of the Northern line which we appreciate will cause some disruption to people's journeys. They are essential in order to facilitate the complex work being carried out as part of the major upgrade of Colindale station. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that, through our detailed travel advice, customers can plan ahead and are able to complete their journeys using the public transport network."

The additional part closures of the Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware will take place on the following weekends:

o Saturday 8 - Sunday 9 June

o Saturday 15 - Sunday 16 June

o Saturday 29 - Sunday 30 June

o Saturday 27 - Sunday 28 July

TfL has launched a widescale communications campaign ahead of the track closures and the temporary closure of Colindale station which includes targeted customer emails, posters and PA announcements at stations. TfL's Journey Planner and TfL Go will also be updated with the latest travel information. TfL is encouraging customers to use these real-time travel tools to plan ahead during these essential closures.

Notes to Editors

During the planned part closures of the Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware, rail replacement bus services (Route NL1) will run between Golders Green station and Canons Park (to provide access to Jubilee line services) with stops near Brent Cross station, at Hendon Central, Colindale, Burnt Oak, Canons Park and Edgware stations:

o Customers looking to travel northbound should alight at Golders Green station for rail replacement bus services from a temporary bus stop near stop GT on Golders Green Road, west of the Tube station

o Customers travelling southbound should board rail replacement bus services at Canons Park, Edgware, Burnt Oak, Colindale, Hendon Central or Brent Cross stations and alight at Golders Green station to continue their journey on the London Underground. Catching the bus to Canons Park rather than Golders Green may provide a faster journey for customers near Edgware

o Customers may also want to take Thameslink rail services from Mill Hill Broadway or Hendon stations, which serves similar destinations to the Northern line such as King's Cross St Pancras and London Bridge

o Customers living between Colindale and Edgware can also use local bus routes to access the Jubilee line. More information can be found at TfL travel advice - Colindale.