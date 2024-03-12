Transport for London
|Printable version
Plan ahead for part closures of the Northern line starting next month to facilitate the major upgrade of Colindale Tube station
Part closures of the Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware in spring and summer 2024 will facilitate the major upgrade of Colindale Tube station
- First part closure will take place from 2 to 11 April 2024, with others over weekends in June and July
- Track closures are necessary due to the proximity of some of the construction work to upgrade Colindale station to the track, meaning it cannot be safely carried out when trains are running
- Detailed travel advice for customers affected by these closures is available at TfL travel advice - Colindale
Transport for London (TfL) is reminding customers that the first in a series of part closures of the Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware, to facilitate the major upgrade of Colindale Tube station, is next month.
The first planned track closure will take place from Tuesday 2 to Thursday 11 April 2024. There will also be closures of the same section of the line over weekends in June and July this year.
During these closures, there will be no Tube service to or from Brent Cross, Hendon Central, Colindale, Burnt Oak or Edgware Underground stations. Northern line trains will continue to run as normal to and from Golders Green, with a regular service on the rest of the Northern line. Rail replacement bus services will run between Golders Green and Edgware stations, and also to Canons Park station for Jubilee line services, during the track closure periods. Detailed travel advice, including alternative routes, for customers affected by these closures is available on TfL's website at TfL travel advice - Colindale.
The part closures are linked to the major upgrade of Colindale Tube station which includes building a larger ticket hall and installing a lift to give the station step-free access for the first time. The station's major upgrade will mean it has to close from Friday 7 June until December 2024.
The associated part closures of the Northern line are necessary due to the proximity to the track of some of the construction work to upgrade Colindale station - including piling, crane operation and demolition work - meaning it cannot be safely carried out when trains are running. During these closures, TfL will also take the opportunity to carry out additional track maintenance and engineering works which will help improve overall services along this section of the Northern line, offering a more reliable and comfortable service for customers.
Stuart Harvey, TfL's Chief Capital Officer, said: "I'd like to thank our customers in advance for their patience during these part closures of the Northern line which we appreciate will cause some disruption to people's journeys. They are essential in order to facilitate the complex work being carried out as part of the major upgrade of Colindale station. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that, through our detailed travel advice, customers can plan ahead and are able to complete their journeys using the public transport network."
The additional part closures of the Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware will take place on the following weekends:
o Saturday 8 - Sunday 9 June
o Saturday 15 - Sunday 16 June
o Saturday 29 - Sunday 30 June
o Saturday 27 - Sunday 28 July
TfL has launched a widescale communications campaign ahead of the track closures and the temporary closure of Colindale station which includes targeted customer emails, posters and PA announcements at stations. TfL's Journey Planner and TfL Go will also be updated with the latest travel information. TfL is encouraging customers to use these real-time travel tools to plan ahead during these essential closures.
Notes to Editors
- During the planned part closures of the Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware, rail replacement bus services (Route NL1) will run between Golders Green station and Canons Park (to provide access to Jubilee line services) with stops near Brent Cross station, at Hendon Central, Colindale, Burnt Oak, Canons Park and Edgware stations:
o Customers looking to travel northbound should alight at Golders Green station for rail replacement bus services from a temporary bus stop near stop GT on Golders Green Road, west of the Tube station
o Customers travelling southbound should board rail replacement bus services at Canons Park, Edgware, Burnt Oak, Colindale, Hendon Central or Brent Cross stations and alight at Golders Green station to continue their journey on the London Underground. Catching the bus to Canons Park rather than Golders Green may provide a faster journey for customers near Edgware
o Customers may also want to take Thameslink rail services from Mill Hill Broadway or Hendon stations, which serves similar destinations to the Northern line such as King's Cross St Pancras and London Bridge
o Customers living between Colindale and Edgware can also use local bus routes to access the Jubilee line. More information can be found at TfL travel advice - Colindale.
- During the temporary closure of Colindale station from Friday 7 June until December 2024, customers are advised to take local bus routes to nearby Northern line stations at Burnt Oak or Hendon Central, or to Kingsbury for the Jubilee line. Nearby Thameslink rail services at Mill Hill Broadway or Hendon stations are also accessible using the local bus network. TfL is currently working with bus operators to enhance key local services and will share detailed travel advice on the TfL website well in advance of the closure starting.
- Work has already started in the vicinity of Colindale station to prepare for the major upgrade, which is funded by the Government's Levelling Up Fund with significant contributions also being made by Barnet Council, local developers and TfL.
- Further details about the major upgrade of Colindale Tube station are available on TfL's website, here: Major upgrade of Colindale station
- Northern line customers are reminded that Kentish Town Tube station, on the High Barnet branch of the Northern line, is closed for vital escalator replacement work until September 2024
- The Government confirmed in December 2023 that £43.1m from the Levelling Up Fund had been allocated to the upgrade of Colindale and Leyton Tube stations, meaning both stations will become step-free for the first time. Funding was allocated to the redevelopment of Colindale station immediately, and to Leyton station on the Central line on completion of detailed design work in early 2024
- Leyton Tube station will get a new ticket hall built adjacent to the existing one, two new staircases and two lifts making the station fully accessible for the first time and ensuring it has the capacity to support future passenger demand. The construction contract is expected to be awarded in summer 2024
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2024/march/plan-ahead-for-part-closures-of-the-northern-line-starting-next-month-to-facilitate-the-major-upgrade-of-colindale-tube-stati
Latest News from
Transport for London
London’s pioneering new network of express bus services, the Superloop, now circles the entire capital12/03/2024 16:15:00
The final three services in the first ever 'loop' of TfL's new network of express bus services are now in operation
Places for London helps tenants become more sustainable with new business skills training08/03/2024 10:25:00
New pilot offers up to 40 tenants - many of which are small and medium businesses - key business skills training, including support to help them become more sustainable
TfL publishes new Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity Plan to further support creating a greener city07/03/2024 12:05:00
Transport for London (TfL) has published a new Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity Plan, as part of its continuing work to become the strong, green heartbeat for London, supporting the Mayor's ambition of a carbon-neutral London by 2030 and to tackle the nature emergency.
London’s Cycleway network will have quadrupled since 2016 as a major new Cycleway opens in Southwark07/03/2024 10:15:00
By the end of March, London's Cycleway network will have quadrupled since 2016, from 90km to more than 360km
Higher penalty fares on TfL services, to reduce fare evasion and ensure consistency across transport networks06/03/2024 12:15:00
Following the Department for Transport's decision to increase the penalty fare to £100 across National Rail, the Mayor approved an increase to the penalty fare on all TfL services from £80 to £100
TfL launches the Green Link Walk, from Epping Forest to Peckham04/03/2024 09:10:00
TfL is launching the Green Link Walk to respond to London's boom in leisure walking since the pandemic and Londoners' desire for more space dedicated to walking
Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of London Overground strike27/02/2024 16:25:00
RMT union members are due to strike on 4 and 5 March impacting London Overground services and some stations.
TfL collaborates with Google Arts and Culture to launch online collection26/02/2024 16:25:00
TfL and Google Arts launch collection of historical and contemporary content about London's transport past.
Thousands of care leavers aged 18-25 to benefit from half-price bus and tram travel in London as new concession opens21/02/2024 13:25:00
Care leavers aged between 18 and 25 and who live in London can now apply for half price bus and tram travel, after a new travel concession opened for applications today.