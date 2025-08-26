Plan for wind developers to pay for skilled job training

New requirement for offshore wind developers to pay for skills training in their local communities.

Proposals for companies to pay for training for workers to secure thousands of well-paid, good quality jobs in offshore wind for decades to come

Measures propose better workforce protection for offshore wind workers, with stronger access to trade unions

Provides a route into high-quality jobs for oil and gas workers, apprentices and school leavers as part of the Plan for Change

Working people in coastal areas and industrial heartlands are set to benefit from better workforce protection and skilled job opportunities in Britain’s mission to secure clean, homegrown energy.

A Fair Work Charter has been set out in proposals published recently (Saturday 23 August) – working with Unions and business – that will require offshore wind developers to pay into a skills fund or spend a minimum amount on skills training in their local communities to support oil and gas workers, apprentices or school leavers move into the UK’s growing offshore wind industry.

Skills training could be provided through education schemes, training facilities, new equipment or work experience and internships, creating new opportunities for working people and unlocking growth across Britain.

Proposals also encourage developers and supply chain firms to create more high-quality, secure jobs in offshore wind, with better access to trade unions and stronger protections on pay and terms and conditions. This could include a commitment to a ‘Fair Worker Charter’ co-developed between industry and trade unions.

As we reach our clean power mission by 2030, offshore wind is estimated to support up to 100,000 jobs, with many jobs outside of London in coastal and rural parts of the country. Industry estimates a typical salary for an offshore wind worker is £10,000 higher than the UK average, with 90% of the UK’s oil and gas workforce having skills that are transferrable into offshore renewables.

These changes will help ensure these jobs are always skilled, secure and well-paid as more of these jobs become available on the clean energy transition providing long-term stability and job opportunities.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband recently said:

Britain’s clean energy future will be powered by secure, unionised jobs for local people right across the country – from East Anglia to Teesside and Aberdeen. We’re backing businesses that invest in working people in these communities, securing a route to long-term careers for oil and gas workers, apprentices and school leavers, as we deliver our Plan for Change.

Christina McAnea, General Secretary at UNISON, recently said:

Clean, homegrown energy is vital to Britain’s future growth and to tackling climate change. A highly skilled, fairly paid and secure clean energy workforce is essential to achieving these goals. UNISON has long argued that the government needs to invest in retraining existing energy workers so their skills and experience can be transferred to clean energy jobs. Investment in apprenticeships and opportunities for young people is crucial in building the workforce of tomorrow. This initiative offers a chance to boost skills across the energy sector, create and protect well-paid jobs, and support the renewal of coastal communities and industrial regions. Working together under a Fair Work Charter – unions, government and business – can deliver growth and stronger protection for workers.

Eddie Dempsey, General Secretary at RMT, recently said:

We welcome the commitments to make trade union recognition and strong pro-worker standards a part of offshore wind contracts, covering re-training, protecting pay, and working conditions. This ensures that oil and gas workers are not being left behind. Alongside the Employment Rights Bill and wider pledges to strengthen offshore workers’ rights, including for seafarers in the supply chain, the progress so far shows a plan is coming together. That will give our members confidence that their livelihoods will be protected through these turbulent times.

Sue Ferns OBE, Senior Deputy General Secretary at Prospect, recently said:

Transitioning to a clean energy future will mean tens of thousands of new jobs being created across the UK, and it is welcome to see a clear commitment from the government that these should be good quality, unionised jobs. Training the clean energy workforce of tomorrow is one of the biggest challenges we face, and it is only fair that renewables developers that rely on this labour contribute to skills programmes. While progress has been made on unionisation in renewables, there is still more to do, and Prospect has been calling for the strongest possible signal from government that they expect companies receiving public money or participating in public procurement processes to work with and recognise trade unions.

This comes ahead of the UK’s first ever Clean Energy Workforce Strategy, which will ensure that clean energy jobs are not only widely available, but also high-quality. Offshore wind will be the backbone of Britain’s future energy needs, offering skilled jobs on good wages, and the opportunity to build a varied and fulfilling career.

Offshore wind requires skilled workers across the country in areas such as blade repair, mechanics, wind turbine maintenance, marine spatial planning and health and safety protocols.

But in some parts of the sector workers and trade unions have called for more consistency around workplace standards and trade union access to support these roles. Today’s proposals would ensure the industry is always delivering for its workforce by encouraging them to work in partnership with trade unions to develop stable, long-term jobs.

The measures would be introduced through the Clean Industry Bonus, which provides offshore wind developers with funding on the condition that they build new factories in deprived regions or invest in more sustainable supply chains to drive economic growth.

The consultation will also seek views on the introduction of onshore wind into the Clean Industry Bonus to help turbocharge its deployment in the UK after years of stagnation due to the de-facto ban under the previous government. This follows the government’s launch of the first ever onshore wind strategy earlier this year, and will get the country building again, as the sector is estimated to support up to 45,000 jobs in Great Britain by 2030.

Earlier this year, the government allocated up to £544 million (2025 prices) through the scheme for offshore wind and partnered with Great British Energy - the UK’s publicly owned clean power company - alongside industry and The Crown Estate, to invest £1 billion in offshore wind supply chains.

These reforms will be included in the government’s flagship renewables auction in 2026, known as Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 8 subject to consultation.

Read more about the methodology to estimate future renewables job figures.

Read more about the methodology to estimate for offshore wind jobs.

Methodology to estimate the transferable skills from oil and gas to renewables. Robert Gordon University analysis estimated that over 90% of the UKCS oil and gas workforce possess skills that have medium to high transferability to the offshore renewables sector: Assessment of the clean energy skills challenge – GOV.UK.