Plan revealed for dozens of new bathing water sites

Government to consult on largest ever rollout of new bathing water sites

Members of the public are invited to have their say before the consultation closes on 10 March

Plans to designate the largest ever number of new bathing water sites have been set out by the Water Minister today (26th February), as part of the government’s plan to improve water quality across the country.

Subject to a two-week consultation, the Environment Agency will create 27 new designated swimming spots across England. If designated, sites will receive regular water monitoring from the Environment Agency, who will investigate pollution sources and identify steps to be taken in response, which could include actions by water companies, farmers and others.

Last year, 96% of bathing waters in England met minimum standards and 90% of bathing waters in England were rated as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’, up from 76% in 2010, despite the classification standards becoming stricter in 2015. The government also updated its guidance last year to make the application process clearer and easier to follow.

All residents, bathers, businesses, and organisations are invited to have their say before the consultation closes on 10 March.

Water Minister Robbie Moore said:

Many people enjoy spending time in our rivers, lakes, and coastal beaches, and I am very aware of the value they bring in terms of social, health and wellbeing benefits. I want to continue to improve the quality of our bathing waters, which is why we are taking action across the board to drive up standards and hold water companies to account. I encourage all local communities and organisations with an interest to take part in this consultation and have their say.

Currently, when selecting new sites, Defra considers how many people bathe there and if the site has suitable infrastructure and facilities, such as toilets. All applications are assessed against these factors and only those that meet these factors are taken forward to public consultation.

The sites being considered for designation are:

Church Cliff Beach, Lyme Regis, Dorset

Coastguards Beach, River Erme, Devon

Coniston Boating Centre, Coniston Water, Cumbria

Coniston Brown Howe, Coniston Water, Cumbria

Littlehaven Beach, Tyne and Wear

Manningtree Beach, Essex

Monk Coniston, Coniston Water, Cumbria

River Avon at Fordingbridge, Hampshire

River Cam at Sheep’s Green, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

River Dart Estuary at Dittisham, Devon

River Dart Estuary at Steamer Quay, Totnes, Devon

River Dart Estuary at Stoke Gabriel, Devon

River Dart Estuary at Warfleet, Dartmouth, Devon

River Frome at Farleigh Hungerford, Somerset

River Nidd at the Lido Leisure Park in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

River Ribble at Edisford Bridge, Lancashire

River Severn at Ironbridge, Shropshire

River Severn at Shrewsbury, Shropshire

River Stour at Sudbury, Suffolk

River Teme at Ludlow, Shropshire

River Tone in French Weir Park, Taunton, Somerset

Wallingford Beach, River Thames, Berkshire

Derwent Water, Crow Park, Keswick, Cumbria

River Wharfe at Wetherby Riverside, West Yorkshire

Goring Beach, Worthing, West Sussex

Worthing Beach House, Worthing, West Sussex

Rottingdean Beach, Rottingdean, East Sussex

This consultation will build on recent improvements the government has delivered to the water environment, including: