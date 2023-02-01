Welsh Government
|Printable version
Plan to address NHS workforce challenges
The Welsh Government has today set out its plans to address the challenges of staffing the Welsh NHS.
The National Workforce Implementation Plan has been published in response to the additional demands on the NHS workforce since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NHS Wales workforce is at record levels, with over 105,000 staff directly employed currently. However, there is expected to be increasing demand globally for healthcare workers, with the World Health Organisation predicting a shortfall of 10 million health workers globally by 2030.
The plan includes immediate actions to address the current pressures within the NHS. The actions include ethically recruiting more nurses from overseas, with a recruitment drive planned for later in 2023. Last year the ‘Once for Wales’ pilot campaign led to around 400 nurses joining the NHS.
There are also plans to create an ‘All-Wales Collaborative Bank’ to enable the NHS to address short-term staffing issues and provide staff with choice and flexibility, while encouraging a move away from agency working.
Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) is developing proposals to deploy reservists to support the regular workforce at times of extreme pressure, such as for the urgent roll-out of a national vaccination programme, as seen during the pandemic.
The Welsh Government also plans to encourage more volunteers into the health and care system, adding to the existing network of people who give their time to help others.
The Welsh Government will issue detailed plans for specific professions and services such as nursing, dentistry and pharmacy over the next two years.
Eluned Morgan, the Minister for Health and Social Services, said:
Our health workforce has reached record numbers in Wales, to help meet the increasing demand on its services. But we are seeing demand for health and social care like never before, in Wales and across the world.
Our plans are based on what NHS staff have been telling us - that rapid action is needed in key areas now.
The message is clear: we must accelerate our action, with strong, collective and compassionate leadership, if we are to improve retention and recruitment. It’s vital we provide our workforce with the working environment it needs to continue to provide world-class care for the people of Wales.
Dr Olwen Williams OBE, vice president for Wales, Royal College of Physicians said:
We know the NHS workforce is under a great deal of pressure. In our most recent membership survey in December 2022, the Royal College of Physicians found that staff shortages are the biggest challenge facing the NHS, with 64% of respondents in Wales saying they were being asked to fill rota gaps at short notice and 49% saying that reducing staff vacancies in their team would make the biggest difference to their wellbeing.
I’m delighted to see this plan published. We’ve previously joined with other royal colleges and professional bodies to call for action, and this is an important first step in the process. We also welcome recent engagement with the royal colleges over this workforce plan and hope to continue these conversations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/plan-address-nhs-workforce-challenges
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Call for people in need to take up legal advice support01/02/2023 12:20:00
The Welsh Government is encouraging people in need of legal advice to come forward and see what support is available to them.
Business Wales: 10 years of supporting business growth in Wales31/01/2023 11:20:00
Ten years since its launch, Business Wales has supported more than 390,000 entrepreneurs and businesses, assisted the creation of over 19,000 new start-ups and directly helped to create nearly 47,000 jobs in the Welsh economy.
Welsh public asked to speak up if they spot the signs of “degrading and intrusive” forms of violence against women and girls30/01/2023 16:15:00
Members of the public in Wales are being advised to look out for women and girls who may be at risk from – or may have already been subjected to – virginity testing and hymenoplasty.
£50m to bring empty homes back to life30/01/2023 14:05:00
Minister Julie James has today (Monday, January 30) announced a new £50m scheme to bring more empty homes back to life.
Over 30,000 people in Wales sought financial help over Christmas period30/01/2023 10:25:00
33,351 people experiencing financial hardship accessed £2.36 million cash payments from the Welsh Government’s Discretionary Assistance Fund in December alone, according to new figures released by the Welsh Government.
Menai Suspension Bridge to reopen on schedule30/01/2023 09:25:00
Works to reopen the Menai Suspension Bridge to a limited weight restriction of 7.5 tonnes are set to be completed on schedule.
Minister encourages those struggling with bills to make use of vital advice services available in North Wales27/01/2023 14:15:00
The Finance Minister Rebecca Evans visited the ASK Centre in Rhyl yesterday and is urging people in North Wales to take advantage of the support available to them during the cost of living crisis.
£86 million investment to improve cancer radiotherapy services for South Wales27/01/2023 13:15:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has today announced more than £86 million for new cancer treatment facilities, equipment, and software.
All the ingredients for Flint business to grow27/01/2023 11:15:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has officially opened a new production facility at the Pudding Compartment in Flint, which has benefited from Welsh Government funding.
The Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan makes personal apology to those affected by historic adoption practices27/01/2023 09:15:00
Julie Morgan, the Deputy Minister for Social Services has made a personal apology for the suffering of those affected by the historical practice of forced adoption in the 1950, 60s and 70s.