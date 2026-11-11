Welsh Government
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Plan to boost share of public spend going to Wales-based suppliers
Proposals to increase the share of public spending going to Wales-based suppliers could help create tens of thousands of jobs in Wales.
That’s according to the Finance Minister who confirmed today that a public consultation on the new Wales Procurement Policy Statement is now live.
The minister wants to see a step change in how public procurement strengthens the Welsh economy, with the new statement aiming to increase the share of public spending going to Wales-based suppliers from around 55% towards 70%.
Around £11.4 billion of Welsh public money is spent every year on goods, services and works.
The proposed policy statement sets out how that spending can also support fair work, resilient supply chains, innovation and sustainability.
An electric vehicle programme being used across the Welsh public sector is already showing what is possible. Supplied by three Wales-based businesses, it is saving around £1.5 million a year while cutting more than 6,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.
Speaking at Procurex Wales 2026 in Cardiff, Finance Minister Elin Jones said:
Fulfilling our ambition for Wales will require every pound to work harder for the people, businesses and communities of our nation.
Public procurement is one of the most powerful tools available to government. Used well, it can strengthen Welsh businesses, support good jobs, accelerate our transition to a greener economy and make a real difference for communities across Wales.
I encourage businesses and suppliers to read the consultation and respond. Challenge us where you think we have it wrong and help us build a statement that is ambitious, practical and reflects the realities of procurement in Wales.
The Welsh Government wants to hear from contracting authorities, suppliers, businesses, the third sector, trade unions and communities.
The consultation follows the Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Act, which puts fair work and socially responsible procurement at the heart of public sector decision-making.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/plan-to-boost-share-of-public-spend-going-to-wales-based-suppliers
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