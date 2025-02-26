Plan to increase digital skills to deliver growth and opportunity for all

Government sets out first steps to break down barriers to digital inclusion affecting 1 in 4 Britons to help put more money into people’s pockets.

Tech Secretary: Improving digital skills essential to economic growth and success of Plan for Change

Comes as Ministers secure backing of business, with Google vowing to deliver intensive digital skills training to support adults with low digital skills

Millions of people in Britain are set to gain greater digital skills, as ministers tackle the scourge of digital exclusion currently holding too many people back from boosting their employability and accessing vital services.

With daily tasks like speaking to a GP, applying for jobs, or renting and buying a house becoming increasingly digitalised, improved digital skills and access to technology hold the key to many of the government’s commitments in the Plan for Change. Businesses are also set to gain from greater skills, with too many employers currently struggling to recruit candidates with the digital skills required to help them grow their business and ultimately boost economic growth.

Research shows that people who are digitally excluded can face higher costs for things like home insurance, train travel and food – with people paying up to 25% more than consumers who are online.

The Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has set out today (26th February) urgent actions to begin fixing digital exclusion, publishing a new Digital Inclusion Action Plan that will help people in Britain reap the benefits of the online world.

This includes funding for local initiatives targeted to the most digitally-excluded groups, including the elderly and low-income households and partnering with inclusion charity Digital Poverty Alliance to provide laptops to people who are digitally excluded.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said:

The technological revolution we are living in is not only transforming everyone’s lives, but is advancing at breakneck speed, and will not slow down any time soon. Leaving people behind in the process could threaten our mission to maximise technology for economic growth and better public services, which is central to our Plan for Change. Only by making technology a widely accessible force for good can we make it a positive catalyst for societal change – whether that means helping a sick patient speak to a GP remotely or giving a young person the devices they need to apply for online jobs or renting a flat.

Charities, local and combined authorities will have access to funding for digital inclusion programmes, boosting communities’ digital access, skills and confidence in the online world. This new funding will empower Mayors and other local leaders to develop local solutions for the most digitally excluded groups in their areas, recognising the challenges they face will be different across the country.

It also includes pledges by key technology companies to help the government achieve its mission of breaking down the digital divide. Google and BT have pledged to deliver digital skills training to thousands in the UK while Vodafone has committed to help one million people by donating connectivity and technology, affordable services, and upskilling communities.

Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant said:

Digital services are a key part of everyday life. Banking, parking your car, searching for the best value insurance, these are all part of modern life. But digital innovation cannot be a privilege of the wealthy or the young. From boosting digital skills to improving access to laptops, today we are setting out clear actions to give everyone across the UK the skills, confidence, and opportunity to make the most of the digital world and thrive in our modern society.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester said:

There is still too much digital exclusion in the UK. Technology should be accessible to all, and I welcome the recognition of Mayoral Combined Authorities as leaders in driving locally-led solutions. In Greater Manchester, we aim to empower every resident with the essential skills and tools to thrive in a digital world. Through a deeper collaboration with the government, we will unlock the potential of technology, building a fairer, more prosperous future for all, ensuring no one gets left behind.

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, said:

Digital inclusion is not just about providing access to technology; it’s about unlocking opportunities for everyone. In the Liverpool City Region, we’ve seen first-hand the transformative power of ensuring that nobody is left behind in the digital age. With this new`government initiative, we are taking a giant step forward in closing the digital divide, giving individuals the tools they need to succeed and thrive, whether that’s through education, employment, or improving their everyday lives.

Figures show that many in Britain risk being left behind if no action is taken, with 1.6 million people in the UK currently living offline, meaning they lack the devices, connection or skills to get online, and around a quarter of the UK population struggle to use online services.

Widespread access to technology will boost economic growth and raise living standards in every part of Britain, equipping people with better skills to enter a competitive workforce and giving investors the confidence that the British public will exploit tech innovation.

Notes to editors

Industry pledges

Google

Google will develop a new partnership with Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to deliver intensive digital skills training to support adults with low digital skills, helping them succeed in the modern work environment.

CityFibre

CityFibre has committed to installing 170 connections to 170 premises in Norfolk, Suffolk, Leicestershire, Kent, East and West Sussex, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and surrounding areas by 2030. As part of this, these premises — including residential and community hubs — will be given their first 6-month broadband package for free.

Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 has already connected over 350,000 digitally excluded people. It is committing to increasing this to 1 million people by the end of 2025, through expanded provision of data and devices to those that need it.

Vodafone

Vodafone will help 1 million people cross the digital divide in 2025 through donating connectivity and technology, affordable services, and upskilling communities. This includes a commitment to maintain their social tariff product offerings. To support closing the digital infrastructure divide, Vodafone will continue to invest in rolling out their network to the whole of the UK.

WightFibre

WightFibre commits to providing free or discounted broadband to community groups and charities, including community centres, digital hubs and village halls, on the Isle of Wight. These community organisations will promote that they have free Wi-Fi available on-site for public use.

Good Things Foundation, Vodafone and Deloitte

Good Things Foundation, Vodafone, and Deloitte are working together with the government to lead the development of a charter for responsible device donation. This will establish common principles for businesses and organisations to commit to: increasing the number of devices donated to digitally excluded people; reducing electronic waste; and promoting circularity.

BT

Connectivity:

BT has already connected over 300,000 digitally excluded households through its social tariffs, which also include a lower £15 tariff for ‘zero income’ households, and will continue to offer these tariffs to millions of people on Universal Credit who are eligible for them.

Community WiFi:

BT Group has the country’s largest public WiFi network, with some 5.5 million EE and BT hub locations (in households and commercial premises) available for eligible customers to connect to. BT and EE have agreed to pilot 2 new approaches to extend the use of this network to a much larger number of digitally excluded households:



1. by providing log-ins for free WiFi to eligible families through charity and public sector partnerships

2. by providing community WiFi services, free at the point of use, at a much larger number of libraries and community centres, including working with government to identify and prioritise connections to 500 community hubs in deprived areas

To succeed, this initiative will need support from local partners, which the pilot phase of the project will seek to ensure.

Skills:

BT commits to providing digital training to thousands of older people and children in 2025, through their partnership with AbilityNet and their Work Ready programme.

BT commits to providing 500 adults with disabilities with digital devices, data and support in 2025, through their partnership with Keyring.

Openreach

Openreach is building ultrafast ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband to 25 million premises by December 2026 and ultimately aiming to reach as many as 30 million by 2030 if the right investment conditions exist.

As we build, we’ll work with the government to upgrade connectivity to at least 500 community hubs in deprived areas, helping people across the country to get online, with the majority delivered by the end of 2026. We’ll also work with our communications provider customers to offer the services these sites need, as soon as our network’s been built.

Sky

Through Sky Up — Sky’s social impact programme — Sky will commit to supporting 70 Sky Up Hubs across the UK help people bridge the digital divide by providing reliable internet connections, tech equipment and digital training in partnership with local charities in 2025.

Three

To support those facing digital exclusion, Three will donate over 2 million GB of data to an estimated 80,000 people by 2026.

To help bridge the digital divide, Three’s Discovery digital-skills training programme seeks to reach over 270,000 people by 2030.

Through the Reconnected scheme, Three aims to save around 30,000 unused devices to help disadvantaged people get connected.

Supportive quotes:

Helen Milner OBE, Group Chief Executive, Good Things Foundation, said:

For the first time ever, digital inclusion is firmly on the national agenda. It’s fantastic to see recognition from the heart of government that urgent and joined-up action is needed to enable millions of people to overcome barriers to good work, good health and realising their full potential. As the UK’s leading digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation is delighted to see recognition of the vital role hyper local community organisations and civil society has played in fixing the digital divide, and a clear vision for how the national and devolved government can amplify and build on that. This is a major milestone in our push for an inclusive and prosperous society where no-one is left behind.

Debbie Weinstein, President of Google EMEA and Interim Head of Google UK, said:

It’s essential that we bridge the digital divide and equip everyone with the skills they need to harness the opportunities of the online world. We’re excited to be a part of the Digital Inclusion Action Plan - building on our legacy of training over 1 million Brits in digital skills. Ensuring that everyone benefits from helpful, productivity boosting AI-powered technologies is key to growth and to what we do.

Nicki Lyons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Vodafone UK, said:

Vodafone has long been an advocate of greater digital inclusion across society. During our time working in this space, we have learnt that the scale of our progress is directly linked to the success of our partnerships. Which is why we are delighted to be joining forces with Good Things Foundation, Deloitte and the UK government. Through the Digital Inclusion Action plan, we are establishing a common set of principles for businesses and organisations to commit to when it comes to responsible device donation. Not only will this help increase the number of devices donated to those who are digitally excluded, but it will also help reduce electronic waste and promote circularity. All while laddering up to Vodafone’s pledge to help 1 million people cross the digital divide by 2025, as part of a wider 4 million target through our everyone.connected programme.

Councillor Abi Brown OBE, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said:

Councils are critical to tackling digital inclusion, providing strategic leadership of local support, and running council-led initiatives, such as digital skills improvement support and refurbishing old equipment to donate or lend to residents who rely on devices. Our world is increasingly digital by default, with banking, democratic functions, job applications, benefits and other public services being moved online. Digital skills, equipment and reliable connectivity, as well as the confidence to be online, are crucial to enable people to fully participate in society and engage in education and employment. Given their role as local leaders, councils want to go much further, building on their work with local voluntary and community sector organisations to reach socially excluded groups. The Digital Inclusion Action Plan recognises that local authorities are key to the delivery of digital inclusion ambitions, and we look forward to helping government empower all areas to support all those who are underserved by the move to a modern digital society.

Elizabeth Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Poverty Alliance, said:

The Digital Poverty Alliance is delighted to be playing a practical role by distributing government devices to those in need - and more widely we’re pleased to see so many key aspects of digital inclusion tackled in a comprehensive way in this Action Plan. Leadership from government, combined with tangible support for charities and local authorities and firm commitments from industry, sets a firm basis towards tackling an issue that prevents millions of people from accessing key services online and achieving their potential. Our work together on this pilot programme will provide real help right now and demonstrate the huge impact that device redistribution schemes have on families and households.

Antony Walker, Deputy CEO, techUK said:

Everyone, regardless of their background, should have access to the digital skills they need to be empowered not just at work but also in their day-to-day life. In the digital age we live in today, it is imperative that everyone is at ease using digital technologies. The UK tech sector stands behind the government’s mission to close the digital divide. Many of our members are already tackling digital exclusion head on and this Action Plan will support their efforts and enable businesses to do even more.

Liz Williams MBE, Chief Executive, FutureDotNow, said:

Today 21 million adults of working age don’t have the full suite of digital essentials. Leading businesses are already working with FutureDotNow, coalescing around the Workforce Digital Skills Charter to ensure everyone has the essential digital capability for work today and our rapidly evolving digital future. This clear direction from government will help accelerate progress as we work to close the workforce essential digital skills gap.

