Plan to move government roles out of Westminster brought forward and new headquarters unveiled

Government brings forward target to relocate 22,000 roles out of London from 2030 to 2027 - demonstrating the success of the Places for Growth programme and bringing positive change for communities more quickly.

The Government is bringing forward its target to relocate 22,000 roles out of London from 2030 to 2027.

It comes as new figures today show that 16,061 roles have already been moved out of London, exceeding our commitment to relocate 15,000 roles by 2025 and underlining the success of the Places for Growth programme.

Under new plans, it’s also being unveiled that Aberdeen, Darlington and Greater Manchester are to host second headquarters for major departments – building on the Prime Minister’s leadership in establishing Darlington as the Treasury’s second headquarters as he takes the long-term decisions to change this country for the better.

The move, announced today, also comes as it is confirmed that Wrexham will benefit from 300 extra roles, which underlines the Government’s commitment to Levelling up and spreading opportunity across the country.

The Government’s Places for Growth programme is helping grow the economy across the whole UK, with estimates showing that £30 million in economic benefits are generated per 1,000 roles relocated, due to increased footfall and spending from staff.

Minister for the Cabinet Office John Glen said:

We are taking the long term decisions to move government roles out of London so more people from our great towns and cities can play a direct role in changing this country for the better. We have already gone above and beyond our targets, bringing the best talent from every corner of the UK into government roles, to make our civil service more efficient and representative of the wider public.

The announcements today include new second headquarters for the Department of Business and Trade in Darlington, and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology in Greater Manchester.

To further strengthen the Union and place key decision making roles in every corner of the UK, Aberdeen has been chosen as the location of a second headquarters of the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, in addition to Salford.

Previously, under the Government’s Aberdeen City Regional Deal, it was agreed that £90 million of funding would be directed toward the city’s Net Zero Technology Centre, which is working to help decarbonise the oil and gas industry.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

It’s great news that the UK Government’s Department for Energy and Net Zero is opening a second headquarters in Aberdeen. It demonstrates clearly the UK Government’s commitment to the North East of Scotland and to our oil and gas and renewables sectors. They both have a vital role in ensuring our energy security and assisting with our transition to net zero. The UK Government will continue to support these industries.

Wrexham is also set to benefit from a fresh drive in Civil Service growth from today.

The Department for Work and Pensions is committed to recruitment to fill 270 new roles which will be based in Wrexham, as well the Ministry of Justice who have committed to place 50 roles in Wrexham rather than London.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

More than 300 jobs moving to Wrexham is fantastic news for the economy of north east Wales. It shows once again the UK Government’s commitment to improving how services are delivered to the public while bringing greater opportunity and jobs to areas across the country. There are already more than 30,000 UK Government civil servants working in Wales and we will continue to relocate government roles outside London as part of our commitment to level up the UK.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan said:

Greater Manchester is steeped in a legacy of technological progress, rooted in the Industrial Revolution and long home to scientific pioneers like Alan Turing and Ernest Rutherford. By establishing our second headquarters here, we not only tap into a pool of exceptional talent but also ensure that policymakers responsible for the growth of science and technology live and work alongside a dynamic community of sci-tech leaders. It is important that the people we serve are placed at the heart of government and that policymakers represent the diversity of our communities. That is why the Places for Growth commitment is so vital in helping to ensure that we can grow our economy and deliver on the Prime Minister’s priorities.

Energy Minister Andrew Bowie said: