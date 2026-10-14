Plan to unlock organic market for stronger farms, more homegrown food

English farmers are being backed to unlock the growing organic market, creating stronger farm businesses and more homegrown food.

Launched today (Wednesday 14 October) by Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle, the Organic Action Plan sets out measures to grow the domestic market, including advice and support for farmers considering the transition to organic production and more opportunities to sell organic food in the UK.

Organic food sales are now worth more than £3.9 billion a year and rising. The plan aims to help English farmers capture a greater share of this growing market, with an ambition to increase the share of agricultural land farmed organically from around 3.4% towards 10% by 2036.

The plan also sets out ways to improve supply chains, getting more organic products more swiftly on supermarket shelves and in restaurants as well as opening up new markets in the UK and abroad.

Farms such as Shimpling Park Farm in Suffolk are already showing how organic production can work at scale, helping to regenerate soils, cut carbon emissions and encourage wildlife, while supporting neighbouring farms to produce organically and building a profitable farm business.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said:

People are buying more organic food, and we want English farmers to be in a strong position to respond to that demand. Our Organic Action Plan for England is about opening up opportunities across the sector, from backing farmers already producing organic food to helping others decide whether it could work for their businesses. Demand for organic food is growing. By strengthening the market here at home, we can help more English farmers benefit from the demand on our shelves.

The plan focuses on three areas: supporting existing and new organic producers and processors; bringing domestic supply more in line with demand; and building demand for English organic products through greater consumer awareness and public sector procurement. Riverford Organic Farmers in Devon shows how strong demand can support domestic production, with around 70% of the produce in its boxes grown in the UK and long-term relationships with organic growers helping provide a secure route to market.

The plan puts the Government’s commitment in the Farming Roadmap to 2050 into action, giving farmers greater confidence to invest in profitable and resilient businesses.

It also recognises the potential benefits of organic farming for soil health, biodiversity, water quality and animal welfare, while respecting that farmers will choose the production systems that work best for their businesses.

For shoppers, this means more organic choice on supermarket shelves, in local shops and restaurants, with more of it grown in England.

Stakeholder quotes

Sos Stopes, Co-chair of the English Organic Forum and Policy Advisor to Organic Farmers & Growers CIC, said:

It is encouraging to see the Organic Action Plan for England published. The English Organic Forum, representing the organic sector, has worked hard with Defra on the development of a credible plan. Defra’s leadership and the positive support of the Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle for growth in the organic sector is a well-deserved acknowledgement of the practical ways that organic farming helps deliver the government’s environmental ambitions.

Adrian Steele, Co-chair of the English Organic Forum and Soil Association Farming Advisor, said:

An Organic Action Plan for England is a win for the UK’s food and farming system. It recognises that more organic land can help the government to deliver its wider environmental goals, from healthier soils and cleaner water to more biodiversity and less reliance on artificial inputs like pesticides. With growing consumer demand for organic often being met by imports, we have long called for a more joined-up approach that breaks down supply chain barriers and helps farmers meet that demand. England has an innovative and entrepreneurial food and farming sector, and we welcome this plan which we hope will create the right conditions for organic farmers, growers and businesses to invest and thrive.

Soil Association Chief Executive Helen Browning said:

Organic farming is a key solution to tackling the climate and nature crises without taking land out of food production. It’s great to see government backing organic with an action plan that will help us build farming systems that are less dependent on harmful chemicals and more resilient to climate change, boosting nature and safeguarding food security in the process. We’re excited to work with government to unlock economic opportunities by helping more British farmers and food businesses meet consumer demand for organic, reducing our reliance on imports.

Rob Haward, CEO of organic veg box company Riverford, said: