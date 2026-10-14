Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Plan to unlock organic market for stronger farms, more homegrown food
Long-term plan to grow England’s organic sector and help farmers meet growing consumer demand launched
English farmers are being backed to unlock the growing organic market, creating stronger farm businesses and more homegrown food.
Launched today (Wednesday 14 October) by Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle, the Organic Action Plan sets out measures to grow the domestic market, including advice and support for farmers considering the transition to organic production and more opportunities to sell organic food in the UK.
Organic food sales are now worth more than £3.9 billion a year and rising. The plan aims to help English farmers capture a greater share of this growing market, with an ambition to increase the share of agricultural land farmed organically from around 3.4% towards 10% by 2036.
The plan also sets out ways to improve supply chains, getting more organic products more swiftly on supermarket shelves and in restaurants as well as opening up new markets in the UK and abroad.
Farms such as Shimpling Park Farm in Suffolk are already showing how organic production can work at scale, helping to regenerate soils, cut carbon emissions and encourage wildlife, while supporting neighbouring farms to produce organically and building a profitable farm business.
Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said:
People are buying more organic food, and we want English farmers to be in a strong position to respond to that demand.
Our Organic Action Plan for England is about opening up opportunities across the sector, from backing farmers already producing organic food to helping others decide whether it could work for their businesses.
Demand for organic food is growing. By strengthening the market here at home, we can help more English farmers benefit from the demand on our shelves.
The plan focuses on three areas: supporting existing and new organic producers and processors; bringing domestic supply more in line with demand; and building demand for English organic products through greater consumer awareness and public sector procurement. Riverford Organic Farmers in Devon shows how strong demand can support domestic production, with around 70% of the produce in its boxes grown in the UK and long-term relationships with organic growers helping provide a secure route to market.
The plan puts the Government’s commitment in the Farming Roadmap to 2050 into action, giving farmers greater confidence to invest in profitable and resilient businesses.
It also recognises the potential benefits of organic farming for soil health, biodiversity, water quality and animal welfare, while respecting that farmers will choose the production systems that work best for their businesses.
For shoppers, this means more organic choice on supermarket shelves, in local shops and restaurants, with more of it grown in England.
Stakeholder quotes
Sos Stopes, Co-chair of the English Organic Forum and Policy Advisor to Organic Farmers & Growers CIC, said:
It is encouraging to see the Organic Action Plan for England published. The English Organic Forum, representing the organic sector, has worked hard with Defra on the development of a credible plan.
Defra’s leadership and the positive support of the Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle for growth in the organic sector is a well-deserved acknowledgement of the practical ways that organic farming helps deliver the government’s environmental ambitions.
Adrian Steele, Co-chair of the English Organic Forum and Soil Association Farming Advisor, said:
An Organic Action Plan for England is a win for the UK’s food and farming system.
It recognises that more organic land can help the government to deliver its wider environmental goals, from healthier soils and cleaner water to more biodiversity and less reliance on artificial inputs like pesticides.
With growing consumer demand for organic often being met by imports, we have long called for a more joined-up approach that breaks down supply chain barriers and helps farmers meet that demand.
England has an innovative and entrepreneurial food and farming sector, and we welcome this plan which we hope will create the right conditions for organic farmers, growers and businesses to invest and thrive.
Soil Association Chief Executive Helen Browning said:
Organic farming is a key solution to tackling the climate and nature crises without taking land out of food production. It’s great to see government backing organic with an action plan that will help us build farming systems that are less dependent on harmful chemicals and more resilient to climate change, boosting nature and safeguarding food security in the process.
We’re excited to work with government to unlock economic opportunities by helping more British farmers and food businesses meet consumer demand for organic, reducing our reliance on imports.
Rob Haward, CEO of organic veg box company Riverford, said:
Growing more organic fruit and veg in Britain is a long-term investment in our soils, our growers and the resilience of UK horticulture. Growers need the confidence to make that investment, backed by clear, consistent support from government and strong markets for what they produce.
The Organic Action Plan for England is a real opportunity to give growers that confidence and help more of them invest in organic. Done well, that means more British organic fruit and veg on our plates, good jobs in rural communities and more choice for consumers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/plan-to-unlock-organic-market-for-stronger-farms-more-homegrown-food
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New pioneering certificates to help homeowners cut flood risk14/10/2026 11:20:00
New Flood Performance Certificate to give homeowners and insurers a clear assessment of a property's flood risk and resilience.
New ‘one stop shop’ for flood preparedness launched as we approach more weather whiplash13/10/2026 14:20:00
'Flood action online' brings together clear, actionable guidance for people to check their flood risk and find the latest weather alerts.
New taskforce to boost Britain’s resilience to flooding and drought13/10/2026 11:20:00
New taskforce will strengthen oversight of flood and drought resilience and champion the voices of communities.
New 'Missy and Stanley's Tale' film helps the public prepare for flooding risk12/10/2026 14:20:00
Created in partnership with Aardman, the Environment Agency and East Sussex County Council
Bird keepers reminded to take action to protect against Avian Influenza as disease returns to the UK09/10/2026 14:20:00
All bird keepers are urged to review and strengthen their biosecurity to protect their birds
Illegal waste at Hoad’s Wood fully cleared as crackdown continues09/10/2026 13:12:00
Well-loved local beauty spot in Kent cleared of 39,500 tonnes of illegal waste.
England’s reservoirs continue to feel drought strain after sixth dry month of 202605/10/2026 11:20:00
Below average September rainfall compounds drought issues in southern and central England.
80th anniversary of International Whaling Commission: UK reiterates strong anti-whaling stance and invests £150,000 in a new Global Strandings Database02/10/2026 14:20:00
Government reiterates opposition to commercial whaling at the 70th meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC), 80 years after it was established.