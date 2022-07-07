Planning a visit to our reading rooms? Book a visit

We’re expecting a busy summer in our reading rooms and we strongly encourage you to book your visit in advance.

This will guarantee that you have a seat to view original documents and also ensures that up to 12 documents can be ready for you when you arrive. You will be able to order more documents during your visit, and you can reserve ordered documents for another day.

We continue to welcome walk-in researchers but cannot guarantee that you will be able to have a seat on arrival without a booking.

For researchers using 20 or more documents from the same record series, we offer a limited number of bulk order seats that must be booked in advance. If you have already reserved a bulk order seat and no longer require it, please cancel your booking as soon as possible so that we can make the seat available to another researcher.