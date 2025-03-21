Welsh Government
Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) service update
How we are dealing with our planning appeals casework backlog.
PEDW continues to work hard to reduce the overall number of cases waiting to be allocated to an Inspector and to reduce the delay from submission to starting appeals, which is currently approximately 4 weeks for Householder, Advert and Minor Commercial Appeal Services and 12 weeks for most other casework.
We also prioritise:
- the examination of Local Development Plans
- applications for Developments of National Significance (see separate update)
- other major casework because of their considerable public interest.
All other casework will be dealt with in order of date of receipt (with the exception of a limited number of specialist cases).
We will aim to programme Hearings and Inquiry events as soon as possible after starting appeals. There will inevitably be delays due to workload and resource pressures. We continue to work with stakeholders to choose and facilitate the most appropriate type of event. Virtual events are the preferred option unless there are clear reasons for in-person events.
Please wait until 12 weeks after receipt of an initial acknowledgement before enquiring about an appeal.
We are:
- working hard to ensure our customers can remain assured of the quality of our work
- doing all we can to address the casework backlog to allow us to return to normal timeframes.
We thank you for your patience while we strive to improve our service delivery.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/planning-and-environment-decisions-wales-pedw-service-update
