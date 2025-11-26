Environment Agency
Planning application in for phase two of Preston flood scheme
A planning application has been submitted to repair, replace and extend flood defences in Walton-le-Dale.
A planning application has been submitted on the next phase of the Environment Agency’s multi-million pound Preston & South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme.
Subject to planning permission construction is due to start in spring 2026, with works scheduled to complete in 2027. Once the whole scheme is finished, thousands of properties will benefit from increased protection against flooding.
The defences will help reduce flood risk to homes and businesses in Walton-le-Dale. The works are taking place along the River Ribble and River Darwen and include:
- making improvements to existing defences
- raising the height of some existing defences
- building new flood defence walls
- building new embankments.
There will also be an enhanced maintenance programme in Frenchwood.
Record Investment
The Environment Agency is helping deliver the government’s commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones.
Environment Agency Flood Risk Manager, Richard Knight, said:
Climate change is making extreme weather events more common. Whilst flood walls in Walton-le-Dale were not overtopped, the intense rainfall we saw in January 2025 made it clear to see the need for improved defences on the Rivers Ribble and Darwen.
A public consultation on the plans for Walton-le-Dale took place earlier this year. The planning application has been submitted to South Ribble Borough Council and will be available to view and comment on their website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/planning-application-in-for-phase-two-of-preston-flood-scheme
