Planning casework portal: intermittent problems
Planning and Environment Decision Wales (PEDW) is aware that there are intermittent problems with accessing our planning casework portal.
The issue has been reported to the relevant IT team within the Welsh Government. We have been advised that the solution to this issue may take some time to implement. In the meantime, we ask users who experience problems accessing the portal to please try again after two hours to see if access is restored.
If you are unable to access the portal for more than two days, please e-mail the relevant casework team. For planning and related appeals please use PEDW.casework@gov.wales For Developments of National Significance (DNS) and other Infrastructure applications please use PEDW.infrastructure@gov.wales
Please ensure you include the details of the case and documents you wished to access via the portal, and the dates and times you tried unsuccessfully to access the portal.
We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this ongoing intermittent problem.
The planning casework portal can be accessed here: Planning casework portal | GOV.WALES
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/planning-casework-portal-intermittent-problems
