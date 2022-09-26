National Infrastructure Commission
Planning changes "need to put wind in the sails" of major infrastructure projects
The government recently (23 September 2022) published its Growth Plan, which includes proposals to accelerate the delivery of key infrastructure.
The Plan includes pledges to prioritise publication of new National Policy Statements for energy, water resources and national networks; reform of the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project planning system; and steps to amend onshore wind planning policy for England.
Welcoming these specific proposals, the Commission stresses the importance of updating urgently the National Policy Statements to set clear strategic direction for key infrastructure sectors.
Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, recently said:
“Removing additional planning barriers to onshore wind developments in England is the right thing to do and recognises the major role that wind energy can play in boosting domestic production.
“We also need to put wind in the sails of other major projects, including offshore wind and water supply infrastructure, which serve the national interest while ensuring proper engagement with local communities.
“Crucially that includes publishing updated national policy statements for key infrastructure sectors as soon as possible, which will allow government to set out its strategic objectives and guide the priorities of regulators, industry and investors.”
