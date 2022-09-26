The government recently (23 September 2022) published its Growth Plan, which includes proposals to accelerate the delivery of key infrastructure.

The Plan includes pledges to prioritise publication of new National Policy Statements for energy, water resources and national networks; reform of the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project planning system; and steps to amend onshore wind planning policy for England.

Welcoming these specific proposals, the Commission stresses the importance of updating urgently the National Policy Statements to set clear strategic direction for key infrastructure sectors.

Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, recently said: