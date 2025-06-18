Office for National Statistics
|Printable version
Planning for the next census in 2031
The UK Statistics Authority has recommended the Government commissions the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to deliver a census of England and Wales in 2031.
The recommendation outlines a vision for a questionnaire-based census asked of the whole population, supported by the growing power of administrative data and new technologies.
The decision to call a mandatory census for England and Wales rests with government ministers.
Should the Government accept this recommendation, the ONS will develop plans for Census 2031, building on Census 2021 and starting with a public consultation later this autumn. The consultation will gather views on topics that users need from a system of population statistics, drawing on both census data collection and use of anonymised administrative data.
Acting National Statistician Emma Rourke yesterday said:
“The ONS ran a highly successful census in 2021, at a pivotal time for the country. The high response rate and richness of the census data ensured it provided a high-quality snapshot of the whole population and its characteristics, which continues to provide benefits to statistical users.
“It has been clear from consultation and engagement that the decennial census, asked of the whole population, remains of enormous value for informing the most important decisions facing our country.”
She added:
“In addition to a census data collection, we also know that there is strong interest in - and enthusiasm for - the improvements to quality, frequency and range of outputs we can see by making greater use of alternative data sources, especially administrative data. The progress we have made means we are well placed to use administrative data to contribute to our census activity and provide improved outputs between censuses.”
UK Statistics Authority chair Sir Robert Chote yesterday said:
“The census has long been a vital tool for understanding our society and informing decisions by policymakers, public service providers, businesses and citizens.
“We believe that delivering a high-quality census for England and Wales in 2031 while further developing population estimates based on administrative data is the best way to serve the public good. Each will complement the other, strengthening our statistical system so that it is ready to adapt to the technological and social changes of the next decade.”
Through a public consultation in 2023 and extensive engagement, a wide range of users expressed that the decennial census remains of enormous value in delivering the granularity and detail they need. There was also strong support for the increasing use of anonymised administrative data – such as tax records, and NHS data – which have the potential to deliver higher quality, more frequent estimates on a broader range of topics.
The UK Statistics Authority’s recommendation also urges the UK and Welsh Governments to commit to a regular and reliable flow of administrative data, which is necessary to maintain and further improve estimates.
Statistics about the population and migration are a vital input into decision-making by public, private, and voluntary sector bodies. They help people understand the evolving society that we live in. They help central and local government ensure that public services are delivered to the people who need them, and that resources are allocated effectively. They help businesses invest in the right places. And they help users of UK-wide statistics gain a coherent understanding of the population across the UK.
For more than two centuries, the traditional questionnaire-based census has provided a snapshot of the population every ten years. Originally a straightforward population count, the census has evolved over time, with increasingly sophisticated methods being used and the questions reflecting shifting priorities in a rapidly changing society.
The ONS is responsible for carrying out the census operation in England and Wales. The power to call a questionnaire-based census for England and Wales rests with government ministers. The ONS is working closely with National Records of Scotland (NRS) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) who are also advising their relevant ministers.
Note for Editors
- Read the recommendation here
- The ONS has also published a range of products including the Consultation Outcomes report, Equality Impact Assessment and the Census 2021 General Report
Original article link: https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/news/planningforthenextcensusin2031
Latest News from
Office for National Statistics
Improving crime survey estimates of domestic abuse16/05/2025 15:25:00
The Office for National Statistics has improved the way it collects data on victims of domestic abuse to capture a wider range of abuse types and behaviours.
Transforming the Labour Force Survey – the way ahead10/04/2025 16:30:00
The Office for National Statistics has today published its latest update on the transformation of its labour market statistics.
Combining and comparing census figures across the UK10/04/2025 13:25:00
Population censuses offer the most comprehensive and detailed data available on a wide range of characteristics of the UK population.
ONS to increase focus on core statistics and surveys03/04/2025 16:05:00
The prioritisation of the highest quality core economic and population statistics and increased work to improve survey response rates will be the focus for the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in 2025/26, as it publishes its new strategic business plan.
Exceptional pre-release access to Office for National Statistics National population projections: 2022-based08/01/2025 13:15:00
The National Statistician granted exceptional pre-release access to National Population Projections: 2022-based, which will be published at 9:30am on 28 January 2025.
Transformed Labour Force Survey - A Lessons Learnt Review04/12/2024 10:15:00
The ONS prides itself on delivering independent and relevant statistics and analysis to inform the UK.
Collaboration between the Office for National Statistics and the NSPCC03/12/2024 15:15:15
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been conducting a feasibility project on measuring the prevalence of child abuse in the UK.
Exceptional pre-release access to Office for National Statistics hourly pay data from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings30/10/2024 16:05:00
The National Statistician granted exceptional pre-release access to hourly pay data from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE), which were published on 29 October 2024.
New partnership between statistical authorities of the UK and the EU09/10/2024 13:05:00
A new arrangement on cooperation between the statistical authorities of the UK and the European Union has been signed today in Poland, when the National Statistician met with the Director General of the EU’s statistical office, Eurostat.