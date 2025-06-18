Planning for the next census in 2031

The UK Statistics Authority has recommended the Government commissions the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to deliver a census of England and Wales in 2031.

The recommendation outlines a vision for a questionnaire-based census asked of the whole population, supported by the growing power of administrative data and new technologies.

The decision to call a mandatory census for England and Wales rests with government ministers.

Should the Government accept this recommendation, the ONS will develop plans for Census 2031, building on Census 2021 and starting with a public consultation later this autumn. The consultation will gather views on topics that users need from a system of population statistics, drawing on both census data collection and use of anonymised administrative data.

Acting National Statistician Emma Rourke yesterday said:

“The ONS ran a highly successful census in 2021, at a pivotal time for the country. The high response rate and richness of the census data ensured it provided a high-quality snapshot of the whole population and its characteristics, which continues to provide benefits to statistical users. “It has been clear from consultation and engagement that the decennial census, asked of the whole population, remains of enormous value for informing the most important decisions facing our country.”

She added:

“In addition to a census data collection, we also know that there is strong interest in - and enthusiasm for - the improvements to quality, frequency and range of outputs we can see by making greater use of alternative data sources, especially administrative data. The progress we have made means we are well placed to use administrative data to contribute to our census activity and provide improved outputs between censuses.”

UK Statistics Authority chair Sir Robert Chote yesterday said:

“The census has long been a vital tool for understanding our society and informing decisions by policymakers, public service providers, businesses and citizens. “We believe that delivering a high-quality census for England and Wales in 2031 while further developing population estimates based on administrative data is the best way to serve the public good. Each will complement the other, strengthening our statistical system so that it is ready to adapt to the technological and social changes of the next decade.”

Through a public consultation in 2023 and extensive engagement, a wide range of users expressed that the decennial census remains of enormous value in delivering the granularity and detail they need. There was also strong support for the increasing use of anonymised administrative data – such as tax records, and NHS data – which have the potential to deliver higher quality, more frequent estimates on a broader range of topics.

The UK Statistics Authority’s recommendation also urges the UK and Welsh Governments to commit to a regular and reliable flow of administrative data, which is necessary to maintain and further improve estimates.

Statistics about the population and migration are a vital input into decision-making by public, private, and voluntary sector bodies. They help people understand the evolving society that we live in. They help central and local government ensure that public services are delivered to the people who need them, and that resources are allocated effectively. They help businesses invest in the right places. And they help users of UK-wide statistics gain a coherent understanding of the population across the UK.

For more than two centuries, the traditional questionnaire-based census has provided a snapshot of the population every ten years. Originally a straightforward population count, the census has evolved over time, with increasingly sophisticated methods being used and the questions reflecting shifting priorities in a rapidly changing society.

The ONS is responsible for carrying out the census operation in England and Wales. The power to call a questionnaire-based census for England and Wales rests with government ministers. The ONS is working closely with National Records of Scotland (NRS) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) who are also advising their relevant ministers.

