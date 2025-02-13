Scottish Government
Planning, Infrastructure and Place Advisory Group Annual Report 2024
The Annual Report covering the activities of the Planning Infrastructure and Place Advisory Group in 2024. Prepared in Collaboration with Scottish Futures Trust.
Introduction
This report provides a summary of the Year 1 activities of the Planning, Infrastructure and Place Advisory Group (PIPAG). The report will inform relevant Cabinet Secretaries and Ministers of activities and progress (recognising the work extends across a number of portfolios), as well as appropriate Scottish Government groups, wider stakeholders and the public.
The PIPAG Terms of Reference, September 2003 (ToR) indicates that reporting will be ‘lean and purposeful’, therefore providing clear line of sight from the objectives of the group to initial outputs and their intended impact, noting where clarifications or further work is anticipated as the group moves into Year 2.
We would like to thank the PIPAG core and reference group members for their contributions over this first year as we seek to support delivery of the National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4) as well as wider Infrastructure and Place based projects and programmes.
