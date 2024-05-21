Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Planning red tape slashed for farmers
- Also published by:
- Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Planning rules coming into force today make it easier to convert unused farm buildings into new homes, farm shops and gyms.
Farmers will be able to convert their unused buildings into new homes and shops thanks to new planning laws coming into effect today.
The major changes give farmers across England greater freedoms to diversify and grow their business, without having to spend time and money submitting a planning application.
They will be able to convert agricultural buildings and land into new lucrative business opportunities, such as outdoor sports facilities, larger farm shops and farm training centres, as well as housing, thanks to the changes to permitted development rights coming in today.
These new powers come in a week after the Farm to Fork Summit, where the Prime Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to backing farmers who keep this country fed. The changes coming into force will give them new freedoms to diversify if they choose to.
Minister for Housing, Planning and Building Safety Lee Rowley said:
Farmers are the lifeblood of communities, and these changes give them the freedom to grow their businesses, and plan for their futures.
This is all part of our Long-term Plan for Housing to deliver more homes for rural communities and reform the planning system, removing unnecessary barriers to development.
Farming Minister Mark Spencer said:
I am extremely pleased to support our farmers and provide them the freedom to decide the best uses for buildings on their land, without needless bureaucracy holding them back.
We are listening to farmers and putting them at the heart of future development of our rural areas. Helping farmers secure their businesses and get on with the important job of producing food is our top priority.
Permitted development rights provide more freedoms to develop without applying for planning permission.
From today, the Government is extending these rights to give farmers greater freedoms to diversify and convert agricultural buildings to commercial uses, as well as up to 10 homes, without needing to submit a planning application. These rules are subject to space and natural light conditions, to ensure homes are suitable. This will help turbocharge rural housing development, with just 5,000 homes delivered on farming land since April 2014*.
The changes will:
- Double the amount of floorspace that can change from agricultural to ‘flexible commercial use’ from 500 square metres to 1,000 square metres.
- Increase the size of new buildings or extensions that can be built on farms over 5 hectares from 1,000 square metres to 1,500 square metres.
- For smaller farms increase the size of such development from 1,000 square metres to 1,250 square metres.
- Double the number of homes that can be delivered through the conversion of agricultural buildings from five to 10.
- Protect nationally important archaeological sites (scheduled monuments) by removing the ability for extensions to be built and new buildings erected in the vicinity.
The amendments deliver on one of the pledges made by the Prime Minister at the Farm to Fork Summit in May last year, to cut red tape and streamline the planning system for farmers, as well as support the wider rural economy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/planning-red-tape-slashed-for-farmers
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Export of live animals banned21/05/2024 14:20:00
Legislation ending exports of livestock for slaughter and fattening receives Royal Assent.
Chief Plant Health Officer urges increased Asian hornet vigilance21/05/2024 12:10:00
Call for public and UK beekeepers to keep watch and report any sightings of Asian hornets this summer.
Expanded and improved Sustainable Farming Incentive offer for farmers published21/05/2024 10:10:00
Expanded Sustainable Farming Incentive offer from July will give the sector a clear path forward and boost farm business resilience.
Celebrate nature during National Nature Reserves Week20/05/2024 13:07:00
Events taking place during National Nature Reserves Week to showcase the benefits that National Nature Reserves bring to nature and people.
Water supply issues in Brixham area17/05/2024 11:15:00
Ministers are receiving regular updates on a Boil Water Notice from South West Water, which is impacting 16,000 households and businesses in the Brixham area.
Solar projects must fit in with food security16/05/2024 11:22:00
Energy Security Secretary has told Parliament that with growing geopolitical tension, the best agricultural land must be protected for food security.
Government unveils major package of farming and food sector support15/05/2024 12:20:00
The Prime Minister has unveiled a major package of measures to support farmers and grow the UK’s farming and food sector
Defra considers potential new fund in drive to maximise value from R&D and innovation spending on agriculture and nature15/05/2024 11:20:00
Experts can now apply to advise Defra on new ways to finance innovation and achieve a return on investment, including the possibility of a dedicated fund.