Plans announced to redevelop Cawdor Barracks for landmark radar initiative

Plans to redevelop Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire, Wales to host a landmark radar initiative have been announced by the Ministry of Defence.

Known as the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC), the initiative will secure long-term jobs and help protect essential satellite communication and navigation networks.

DARC will see a network of ground-based radars in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States provide global space monitoring, increasing AUKUS nations’ ability to detect, track and identify objects in deep space, up to around 36,000km away from earth.

This capability will benefit these nations’ land, air, and maritime forces, as well as protecting critical infrastructure and benefitting domestic construction and space industries. DARC will play a crucial role in AUKUS nations’ ability to support safety and security in the Indo-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Defence Secretary, John Healey said:

The proposed redevelopment of Cawdor Barracks secures jobs at home and defence capabilities for the future. Space plays a crucial role in our daily lives – used by everything from our mobile phones to banking services. It is also used by UK Defence to conduct vital tasks such as supporting military operations, navigating forces and gathering intelligence. This new radar programme will not only enhance our awareness of deep space, but also help protect our space assets alongside our closest partners.

Cawdor Barracks has a long history of supporting the UK’s military. The site has been both a Royal Air Force flying station and a Royal Navy base. Currently home to 14 Signal Regiment, the Ministry of Defence announced in 2016 that the barracks would close no earlier than 2028. The redevelopment of the site for DARC would keep the site open, with a permanent presence of up to 100 personnel to operate and maintain the radar capability.

Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens said:

The proposed redevelopment of Cawdor Barracks will help secure jobs in the area as well as protecting our national security. This is an important project for Pembrokeshire and this government is committed to working with the local community to ensure it is a success.

The Ministry of Defence is committed to undertaking all necessary planning and environmental processes required to gain consent for the proposed redevelopment of the site and its safe operation. A comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment, including a Landscape and Visual Impact Assessment, is underway in support of a planning application to Pembrokeshire County Council. The Council’s granting of planning permission is conditional on DARC meeting all the required safety standards.

In particular, the safety processes will ensure that DARC meets international environmental and health standards as set by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and the World Health Organisation, and this is standard practice for all MOD installations.

Engagement will also take place with the local community in developing proposals for DARC and there will be two local public information events prior to the statutory consultation period that is required by Pembrokeshire County Council. Members of the MOD DARC programme team will attend these events to discuss the proposals, answer any questions and hear local community views.

Public information events are being hosted over the period 13-14 September 2024.

Friday, 13 September 2024

4pm-7pm

Solva Memorial Hall, 39 High St, Solva, Haverfordwest SA62 6TE

Saturday, 14 September 2024

10am-2pm

St David’s City Hall, High St, St Davids, Haverfordwest SA62 6SD

The information boards will also be uploaded to a dedicated engagement website on Monday, 16 September 2024.

Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC)