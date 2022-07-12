Plans for 23 new Welsh-medium primary schools to be created

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language will set out today how local authorities aim to increase Welsh-medium education in their areas.

Local authorities across Wales are finalising their Welsh Education Strategic Plans (WESPs), which set out how they plan to grow Welsh-medium education in their areas over the next 10 years.

The plans include 23 new Welsh-medium new primary schools across Wales. There are also plans to increase the capacity of 25 existing Welsh-medium primary schools.

The Welsh Government has set targets for 26% of Year 1 learners to be receiving education in Welsh by 2026, rising to 30% by 2031. Since 2018, the Welsh Government has invested £76 million in infrastructure projects to create 4,000 additional Welsh-medium childcare, school or ‘late immersion’ places.

Each local authority will need to agree its final WESP and are required to publish their plans by 1 September 2022, in accordance with the Welsh in Education Strategic Plans (Wales) Regulations 2019.

The Minister, Jeremy Miles, said: