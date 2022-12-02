Plans for 348 new affordable homes next to Hounslow West Tube station given the go-ahead

Development of 348 new homes - all of which will be affordable - given the go-ahead by Hounslow Council

Homes will be a mix of shared ownership and London Affordable Rent

Located next to Hounslow West Tube station, residents will have quick and easy access to central London and Heathrow Airport

Development will also provide a range of benefits for the local community, including improvements to the Tube station and a new public square

A new 100 per cent affordable development by Hounslow West Tube station has been given the go-ahead by Hounslow Council. The scheme is being brought forward by A2Dominion, working with Transport for London's commercial property company (TTL Properties).

The 1.5-hectare development will deliver 348 new homes, all of which will be affordable, as well as new commercial space and improvements to the public realm and Tube station. The new homes, delivered across four buildings, will be a mixture of one, two and three and four-bedroom properties, providing options for all types of households. They will be a mixture of shared ownership, which offers an affordable route into homeownership, and London Affordable Rent, the level of which is set by the Mayor of London and is substantially below open market rents, helping to provide low-cost rented homes to support low-income households.

Designed by HKR architects, the scheme also includes a range of improvements for the local community. These include a new public square, improved pedestrian routes and public transport interchange as well as upgraded cycle parking through a new purpose-built secure facility. There will also be 950 sqm of retail space, which will help support the wider local economy.

Steven Waite, Director of Technical and Commercial at A2Dominion said: "A2Dominion focuses on developing and maintaining high quality, affordable homes and we are committed to future investment in Hounslow and the surrounding area. These new homes represent an opportunity for local people and those who work locally, to become part of a new thriving community.

"Our relationship with Transport for London is bringing a fresh perspective to sustainable housing, with a focus on green energy and transport links to the rest of London."

Anjna Farmah, Property Development Manager at Transport for London, said: "We're thrilled that the plans to deliver 348 brand new homes - all of which will be affordable - next to Hounslow West Tube station have been approved by Hounslow Council. Working together with A2Dominion, we are using our land to help tackle the housing crisis and deliver the high quality homes the capital urgently needs.

"The development has been designed to preserve the appearance of the Grade II listed station, while providing improved customer access to platforms. There will also be a range of improvements for the local community, including commercial spaces, a new public square, as well as better pedestrian routes and improved cycle parking."

Located next to Hounslow Tube station on the Piccadilly line, the designs will also deliver a new customer passageway to platforms, while ensuring that the station's Grade II-listed ticket hall is preserved and kept at the centre of the proposals. Provision has also been made to enable step-free access improvements to be made to the station in the future.

The proximity of the scheme to the station, as well as local bus routes means that new residents will easily be able to travel sustainably across the capital using public transport. They will also find it easier to cycle as they will have access to substantial residential cycle spaces. The homes are designed to be effectively car-free, with only Blue Badge parking spaces being provided for residents.

Sustainability is also designed into the scheme through an electric energy strategy, with the development powered using renewable forms of energy such as air source heat pumps along with the potential for solar panels. There will also be around 100 new trees planted, making the wider area more pleasant, as well as supporting new residential play spaces and community gardens. Materials with recycled content will also be used in the construction of the scheme, where this is possible.

The new homes will occupy the site of the existing London Underground car park. While improvements to pedestrian and cycling facilities will encourage sustainable travel, there will be around 38 short-stay car parking spaces, including four Blue Badge car parking spaces, re-provided for members of the public, which will help them to access the town centre and retail opportunities. There will also be six long-stay Blue Badge car parking spaces and two electric charging points.

Further information can be found at: www.hounslowweststation.co.uk

Additional Information