Plans for direct UK–Germany rail link one step closer

Eurostar and Deutsche Bahn plan direct London–Germany high-speed rail by early 2030s, making travel greener and easier.

direct rail links between UK and Germany one step closer as Deutsche Bahn (DB) and Eurostar set the foundation for first high-speed connection

new routes between London, Cologne and Frankfurt planned for early 2030s, set to boost tourism, create jobs and help stimulate economic growth.

forms part of the government’s wider plan to boost international rail connectivity and deliver more travel options for passengers

Millions of passengers could benefit from quicker and more convenient travel across Europe as Eurostar and Deutsche Bahn (DB) have confirmed joint plans for a direct high-speed rail connection between Germany and London.

In a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed this week, both companies announced their intention to explore options to offer a direct service between London and major German cities, such as Cologne and Frankfurt.

The announcement follows the very first meeting of a joint UK-Germany taskforce in Berlin on 25 November – bringing together transport experts from both governments and industries to pave the way for direct international rail and to examine how to address barriers to services.

Set to start in the early 2030s, the routes would use Eurostar’s new double-decker Celestia fleet, which offers 20% more capacity and makes up to 50% in energy savings compared with its existing fleet.

Offering direct city centre to city centre connection, passengers could soon travel between London and Cologne in around 4 hours and Frankfurt in just over 5 hours, providing more choice, more comfort and a sustainable alternative to flying.

It would also support the creation of British jobs, kickstart the UK economy and strengthen the vital trade links between the two countries – providing better access to European markets and easier investment opportunities in the UK.

This comes as the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier finishes a 3 day state visit to the UK, bolstering economic ties between the two close countries. President Steinmeier joined the Prime Minister and the Chancellor in hosting a roundtable with British and German business leaders at No10 on Wednesday.

Prime Minister, Keir Starmer said:

This brings us one step closer to a new rail link that will put Britain at the heart of a better-connected Europe and paves the way for increased trade, tourism and investment. From establishing pioneering cross-continent routes to freezing domestic rail fares for the first time in 30 years, transport is just one of the many ways this government is investing in international relationships to cut the cost of living back home.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander said:

This partnership between Eurostar and Deutsche Bahn has the potential to transform cross border rail travel in Europe for generations to come. I’m delighted that following productive discussions with my German counterpart in the summer, we are speeding ahead with our ambitions to change how millions of people travel between our two countries. A direct rail link will support the creation of jobs, strengthen vital trade links and build a sustainable connection that will make international travel easier and greener.

CEO Eurostar, Gwendoline Cazenave said:

We’re thrilled to kick off this partnership with DB. It’s a big step towards making travel between London and Germany more sustainable and effortless. By combining Eurostar’s cross-channel know-how and new fleet with DB’s strong presence in Germany, we’re creating a whole new level of connectivity and convenience for our customers. This partnership will help continue to power Eurostar’s growth and bring us closer to our goal of carrying 30 million passengers across our network.

DB-Vorstand Personenfernverkehr, Michael Peterson said: