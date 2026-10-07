Plans for third Menai crossing and roads-based solution for M4 around Newport, announced today

Go-ahead for a third Menai crossing and plans for roads-based solution for the M4, along with a programme of other transport measures, were announced yesterday.

Addressing the Senedd, Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, set out practical action that will be taken now, alongside longer-term solutions.

Menai crossings

The review into the Menai crossings confirmed that resilience remains the key challenge for communities, businesses, and travellers on Ynys Môn and across north Wales when crossings are restricted or closed.

The Welsh Government will take action in three areas:

Immediate recommencement of development work for a third Menai crossing, including design work, environmental assessment, business case development, and statutory approvals.

Continued investment in the management, maintenance, and operation of the existing crossings, to keep them safe and reliable.

Investment in practical resilience measures on Britannia Bridge, including wind deflectors, variable speed limits, and other operational improvements to reduce disruption and keep traffic moving.

The review also considered three-lane tidal-flow operation on Britannia Bridge with evidence identifying significant safety and operational concerns, so this option won’t be taken forward.

M4 around Newport

The M4 around Newport is one of the most important transport corridors in Wales, relied upon daily by thousands of people and businesses. The review found that congestion continues to cause unreliable journeys and disruption, and that no single intervention can solve the problem on its own.

However, alongside a range of other interventions, we have concluded that road infrastructure improvement is needed. Given the complex range of options possible, the Welsh Government has announced an 18-month study into a range of road-based solutions for the M4 around Newport, after which time a preferred option for a roads-based solution will be selected.

In addition, a practical programme of improvements will be taken forward over the next five years to deliver shorter-term benefits.

They include:

Investment in renewal and maintenance of the existing strategic road network motorway and infrastructure.



A delivery plan to improve how the motorway is operated and managed, targeted improvements to roads and junctions around Newport, and measures to improve freight resilience by making better use of alternative routes such as the A465.

Continued investment in public transport, including support from Transport for Wales to accelerate delivery of Cardiff Parkway and Magor and Undy stations, improved access to Severn Tunnel Junction railway station, and enhance bus connectivity between Newport and Cardiff.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper said: