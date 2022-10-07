Welsh Government
|Printable version
Plans in place for potential weather impact on Menai crossing
Plans are in place to deal with the potential impact of winter storms on HGVs travelling to and from Anglesey while there are weight restrictions on the Menai Suspension bridge.
In severe storms, when the wind exceeds a certain speed, the Britannia Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles. Vehicles are normally diverted to the Menai Suspension Bridge, however this will not be possible while weight restrictions are in place.
The closure of the Britannia Bridge to high-sided vehicles only happens in exceptional circumstances. In the last five years, the bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles on average seven times a year.
The plans have been discussed with partners including UK Highways, NMWTRA, North Wales Police and the local authorities. The aim is to ensure that HGV drivers are informed of high winds in advance and can wait in a safe place for the bridge to reopen if needs be, while not affecting the A55 carriageway and the local area.
In the event of wind speeds exceeding the safe limit for HGVs and they are no longer able to cross Britannia Bridge, HGVs on the mainland travelling to Anglesey will be advised to stop and pull over in a safe location along the A55, such as lay-bys service stations or parking spaces, and wait for restrictions to be lifted.
HGVs on Anglesey will be re-directed to Parc Cybi, Plot 9 parking facility to wait for the restrictions to be lifted. VMS signage will be activated to inform drivers of closures.
Traffic Wales will also provide regular updates on Twitter, Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) / Twitter and via their website, Traffig Cymru | Traffig Cymru.
There is currently a weight restriction on the Menai Bridge of 7.5T until the bridge hangers are replaced. This work, which is being carried out by UK Highways, is due to begin on the bridge next year.
Unfortunately, the work cannot be brought forward due to the availability of materials and manufacturing timeframes. The work will be completed in the shortest time possible to minimise disruption.
More information about the Menai Suspension bridge.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/plans-place-potential-weather-impact-menai-crossing
Latest News from
Welsh Government
“Change course on justice” – Counsel General07/10/2022 16:05:00
The Welsh Government’s Counsel General is calling on the new UK government to reset its relationship with the legal sector.
Procurement Bill and Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Bill update07/10/2022 11:05:00
On 21 September 2022, The Minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans MS, appeared before the Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee to discuss the Procurement Bill Legislative Consent Memorandums that have been laid before the Senedd.
£20m to improve ALN facilities05/10/2022 10:15:00
The Education Minister Jeremy Miles has announced £20m of funding for local authorities to improve or create inclusive spaces and facilities to support learners with Additional Learning Needs (ALN).
Bowel cancer screening age lowered to 5504/10/2022 13:15:00
Bowel cancer screening will be made available to more people in Wales as home testing is expanded to include 55 to 57 year olds.
Biodiversity Deep Dive prompts Welsh Government to triple peatland restoration in nature recovery promise03/10/2022 11:05:00
TODAY an expert led ‘Biodiversity Deep Dive’ – commissioned by Welsh Government to assess how nature recovery across land and sea can best be accelerated- has set out its recommendations.
Mini-budget a “huge gamble on health of economy”03/10/2022 10:05:00
Urgent meeting sought with Chancellor.
Time to apply for latest round of funding to transform towns across Wales30/09/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is encouraging local authorities to apply for its latest round of Transforming Towns loan funding.
Welsh company’s interactive prayer mat goes viral thanks to export success30/09/2022 11:05:00
A company based in Newport, Wales, which invented the world’s first interactive prayer mat has set its sights on significant global expansion, with support from the Welsh Government, after seeing its products go viral in the Middle East.
Seven things you may not know about Wales’ new 20mph default speed limit30/09/2022 09:05:00
Wales became the first UK nation to pass legislation to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads and busy pedestrian streets from 30mph to 20mph when the Senedd voted in favour in July this year.