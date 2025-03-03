Plans revealed for the next proposed Superloop express bus route in the Thamesmead area

The proposed SL11 route would run between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich, supporting regeneration plans in Thamesmead.

The SL11 consultation is open from 3 March 2025 until 13 April 2025

Superloop express routes, which launched in 2023, are already providing customers with quicker journey times to key town centres, hospitals, schools, and transport interchanges

The Superloop is also helping to make sustainable bus travel a more popular option for people in outer London

As part of the Superloop expansion, the proposed 'Bakerloop' consultation is also currently open for feedback until 14 March 2025

Transport for London (TfL) is inviting Londoners to provide feedback on proposed plans for an express bus route running between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich, via Thamesmead and Woolwich. These plans will further develop the network of express bus routes to connect even more places in outer London. The bus route would support the early stages of regeneration plans in the Thamesmead area and proposals to extend the DLR.

As part of plans for SL11, it is proposed that the existing route 472 would be renumbered and would run as an express service between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich. This would improve journey times and provide quicker connections between the Elizabeth line, DLR, London Underground and National Rail. The proposed SL11 would also enable easy interchange with the existing Superloop network, with the SL11 connecting to the SL3 at Abbey Wood and Thamesmead. Thanks to the Mayor's Hopper fare, customers can get unlimited journeys for £1.75, made within one hour of touching in on buses. The SL11 consultation runs until 13 April 2025.

The first phase of the game-changing Superloop, a 138km network of express bus services, was completed last year (with the exception of SL4 which will run through Silvertown Tunnel). It has transformed travel in outer London and added more than six million kilometres per year to the capital's network. Since the first Superloop route was launched in June 2023, figures show the average increase in passengers on all Superloop corridors (including parallel routes) is 11 per cent which is nine per cent higher than the network average. There are currently nine routes in operation. The next route, SL4 will run between Canary Wharf and Grove Park, and is launching on 7 April this year with the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel.

Work to build on the success of the Superloop is now underway, with the proposed 'Bakerloop' express bus service, connecting stations and areas that form part of the proposed Bakerloo Tube line extension route, running between Waterloo, Elephant & Castle and Lewisham. The route, which would eventually be known as the BL1, would make it easier for residents to connect to services in the wider public transport network, including the London Underground, London Overground, DLR, National Rail and other bus routes, creating new and direct journey links in southeast London. Subject to the outcome of the consultation, passenger service could potentially start in autumn 2025. The consultation for this is still open and Londoners have until 14 March 2025 to provide feedback to proposed plans for proposed bus stops for the new route.

A further express route is also being planned as part of the next phase of the Superloop programme. Subject to consultation, the SL12 would run between Rainham, Ferry Lane to Gants Hill via Romford, extending the Superloop network further into outer London. The SL12 would also allow easy interchange with the existing SL2 route, as well as the London Underground at Gants Hill, and Elizabeth line and Overground at Romford. The consultation for this route will be launched next month.

Geoff Hobbs, TfL's Director of Public Transport Service Planning, said:

“Buses are still the most affordable and green way to travel around the capital, and we know local communities will rely on new public transport to better connect the area to the rest of London. We are committed to working closely with the relevant boroughs to ensure these express bus routes work for all communities, as well as complementing the growth plans of these local authorities. Feedback is important to us and I would urge everyone to respond to the consultation.”

Councillor Anthony Okereke, the Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, said:

“The proposed SL11 Superloop route from Abbey Wood to North Greenwich offers a significant opportunity to enhance connectivity and support the ongoing regeneration of Thamesmead. We believe this express bus service will provide residents with faster, more reliable travel options, linking key destinations such as Abbey Wood, Woolwich, Charlton and North Greenwich. This consultation offers you the opportunity to feedback on what you believe will be best for the proposed route. We value the feedback of our residents highly and I encourage you to contribute to the consultation.”

Councillor Averil Lekau, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member Climate Action, Sustainability and Transport, said:

“A faster and more reliable bus service will encourage increased public transport usage, which is essential to cutting carbon emissions and achieving our target of reaching net zero emissions by 2030. To ensure the proposed route meets the needs of our residents we want to hear from you. Your feedback will play an important part in shaping the future of transport in the area. Please have your say and help make it easier, safer, and greener to move around the borough and the rest of London.”

Notes to Editors: