Plans to boost skills and diversity in UK cyber backed by tech giant IBM

Technology giant IBM have backed plans to diversify the UK’s cyber sector and encourage young people into cyber careers, as the government safeguards online services which deliver economic growth – central to the Plan for Change.

In new support announced recently (Saturday 22 March), IBM have agreed to partner with the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT), and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), to provide the online platform for the CyberFirst Girls competition – a UK-wide programme open to girls between the ages of 12 and 13.

The CyberFirst Girls Competition, currently run by the NCSC, is the UK’s flagship cyber security programme for schools, with more than 85,000 students across the country having taken part since its launch in 2017. It puts students through a series of cyber challenges from cryptography and networking to artificial intelligence, building up their skills and encouraging them to consider future careers in the field. To support the next generation of cyber talent, IBM will provide the platform for the 2025 edition of the competition.

Improving the diversity of the UK’s cyber sector is a key priority for the government, with women currently accounting for just 17% of our cyber workforce. Though average salaries in the sector exceed £56,000 – with the top 20% of earners receiving salaries between £73,000 and £350,000 – almost half of UK businesses (44%) also report having cyber security skills gaps, meaning it’s more pressing than ever to ensure the next generation of cyber security leaders are joining the ranks.

Minister for Cyber Security Feryal Clark recently said:

If we’re going to keep the UK safe from the threats we face online, then we need to build a diverse workforce which is reflective of every community in the country. By partnering with IBM to deliver the next edition of the CyberFirst Girls Competition, we’re driving forward our plans to do exactly that – building up the skills of young girls across the country and nurturing the next generation of UK cyber leaders. The girls who will benefit from this support could even go on to represent the UK Cyber Team – the cream of the crop of British cyber talent who will fly the flag for us across the world - and I’ll be proudly cheering the team on today as they head to Dublin for their first international competition.

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, recently said:

Over the past decade, the CyberFirst Girls Competition has offered tens of thousands of young women a fun opportunity to test their cyber skills against real-world cyber problems. I’m delighted that a new partnership across government and the private sector will be taking forward the delivery of this vital initiative which is inspiring the next generation of cyber security professionals. We need a cyber industry which reflects our diverse society and encourages the most talented individuals to keep our digital lives secure.

The partnership comes as some of the country’s best and brightest cyber minds prepare to represent the UK Cyber Team in their first international competition – putting their skills to the test against Ireland, Germany, and Denmark.

The UK Cyber Team programme is an e-sports style cyber security competition launched in collaboration with SANS, which looks to identify the next generation of cyber talent. Competitors have gone through a rigorous set of challenges to showcase their skills, with 30 18-25 year olds from across the country qualifying to represent the UK Cyber Team.

These competitors are drawn from across the country, representing their home communities across London, the South Wast, Wales, Scotland, the North of England, West Midlands, and the South West. With 37% of the team being female, 57% being male, and 3% identifying as non-binary, the UK Cyber Team is a true representation of communities and backgrounds up and down the country.

Mark Hughes, IBM Global Managing Partner for Cyber Security, recently said:

IBM is delighted to build upon our partnership with the National Cyber Security Centre by supporting the CyberFirst Girls competition with DSIT. Our commitment to fostering diversity in cybersecurity remains unwavering, as highlighted in our ‘Diversity & Inclusion in Cybersecurity’ initiative. This new collaboration is a significant step towards nurturing the next generation of cyber leaders, ensuring a more inclusive and robust industry. We are confident that this partnership will make a substantial impact in encouraging more young girls to pursue rewarding careers in cybersecurity.

The move to boost cyber skills is part of the government’s wider work to grow the economy and develop the successful UK cyber security sector, which is now worth £13.2 billion, up 12% on the previous year.

