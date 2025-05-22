Plans to cut business rates for smaller retail shops

Plans to change business rates in Wales, giving smaller shops a lower rate, are being considered.

The Welsh Government has announced a 12-week consultation, which could benefit around 13,000 retail properties across Wales.

It would cut rates for retail shops with rateable values less than £51,000, to help them compete with online retailers. Larger properties with rateable values over £100,000 could be charged slightly more, but some public buildings like hospitals and schools would be protected.

If approved, the changes would start on 1st April next year. The exact rates will be set during the Welsh Government's budget planning for 2026-2027.

Finance Secretary, Mark Drakeford, said:

This proposal would help re-balance the rates system in favour of retail shops, supporting the ongoing viability of the sector which faces unique challenges from online competition. As part of our shared strategic vision for retail and retail action plan, we're taking meaningful steps to strengthen our local economies and create more vibrant high streets across Wales.

The consultation runs from 20 May to 12 August 2025.