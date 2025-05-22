Welsh Government
|Printable version
Plans to cut business rates for smaller retail shops
Plans to change business rates in Wales, giving smaller shops a lower rate, are being considered.
The Welsh Government has announced a 12-week consultation, which could benefit around 13,000 retail properties across Wales.
It would cut rates for retail shops with rateable values less than £51,000, to help them compete with online retailers. Larger properties with rateable values over £100,000 could be charged slightly more, but some public buildings like hospitals and schools would be protected.
If approved, the changes would start on 1st April next year. The exact rates will be set during the Welsh Government's budget planning for 2026-2027.
Finance Secretary, Mark Drakeford, said:
This proposal would help re-balance the rates system in favour of retail shops, supporting the ongoing viability of the sector which faces unique challenges from online competition.
As part of our shared strategic vision for retail and retail action plan, we're taking meaningful steps to strengthen our local economies and create more vibrant high streets across Wales.
The consultation runs from 20 May to 12 August 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/plans-to-cut-business-rates-for-smaller-retail-shops
Latest News from
Welsh Government
“METRO IS GO” with Network North Wales22/05/2025 16:10:00
An ambitious vision to deliver an integrated, high-frequency public transport network for North Wales, with frequent metro services at its heart, has been unveiled today.
Longest waits for NHS treatment fall by two-thirds in 4 months22/05/2025 14:05:00
Long waits for treatments in Wales have fallen by two-thirds in the last 4 months.
Wrexham announces first north Wales roads to return to 30mph22/05/2025 10:20:00
Two roads in Wrexham have become the first in north Wales to return to 30mph following the 20mph default speed limit change in 2023.
Supported events achieve huge return on investment21/05/2025 12:15:00
Arts, culture and sporting events supported by Welsh Government through Event Wales generated more than £40 million for the economy in 2024.
Healthy food for schools21/05/2025 09:05:00
The food that can be served in schools is changing so that every child in Wales has access to a balanced diet in school.
New Priorities for Culture to centre on opportunities for all20/05/2025 14:05:00
New Priorities for Culture have launched today with a focus on opportunities for all, regardless of age or background.
Major programme of new school buildings delivered20/05/2025 11:05:00
Since 2014, every local authority in Wales has benefitted from a huge investment in new school and college buildings, with £3.6bn invested in over 330 projects.
Landmark Bill sets bold vision for ending homelessness in Wales20/05/2025 09:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday introduced a bold and ambitious Bill which aims to transform our response to homelessness.
Wales expands digital access for social housing residents19/05/2025 16:05:00
More people in social housing will soon become confident digital technology users, as the Welsh Government has expanded its successful Minimum Digital Living standard grants to reach more housing providers across Wales.
Welsh football clubs supported to reach mental health goals19/05/2025 14:05:00
Every football club in Wales will be able to access one of around 1,000 mental health awareness training places as part of a drive to better support clubs to support their teams, coaches and players and their wider community.