Plans to honour Queen Elizabeth

Scotland Legacy Group set up to develop proposals.

Senior figures from across Scottish public life have been appointed to develop proposals for a permanent memorial in Scotland to remember Queen Elizabeth.

The Scotland Legacy Group brings together specialist expertise and subject matter experts to make recommendations to the First Minister who will then discuss the fitting permanent memorial project with His Majesty The King.

Appointees to the Group are:

Dr Joseph Morrow, The Right Honourable the Lord Lyon King of Arms (Chair)

Dr Anna Keay OBE; Member of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, and Director of the Landmark Trust

Professor Chandrika Kaul, Professor of Modern History, University of St Andrews

Lt Col (retired) Johnny Stewart, Lord Lieutenant of Clackmannanshire

Leonie Bell, Director of V&A Dundee

Anne Lyden, Director General, National Galleries of Scotland

Helen Webster, Deputy Director for Cabinet, Parliament and Governance & Secretary for Commissions, Scottish Government

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson recently said:

“Queen Elizabeth meant so much to so many people in Scotland and it is right that we pay tribute to her remarkable 70-year reign and life of public service. “The scenes as Her Majesty’s cortege made the journey from Balmoral Castle, where she died, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, demonstrated how much she was loved in the country where she spent so much of her private time. “I am very grateful to the Group for taking this opportunity to deliver a fitting tribute from the people of Scotland to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Dr Joseph Morrow, Lord Lyon and Chair of the Scotland Legacy Group recently said:

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to develop and advise on a Scottish memorial to Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her extraordinary reign and dedicated life of public service. I am determined to create the space for a truly Scottish memorial and delighted to be working alongside such a talented group of individuals to do so. “The group will engage with communities across the country to allow us to envisage a Scottish memorial and a lasting symbol of remembrance and gratitude for the late Queen. “Queen Elizabeth had a deep affinity for Scotland, and it is a privilege to create a legacy that can inspire generations to come.”

Background

Membership of the Scotland Legacy Group will be kept under review and may change over time as work on any Scottish memorial and the engagement with the UK wide Legacy programme progresses, in order to ensure membership remains relevant and current.

Relevant experts or Scottish Government policy leads may be invited to attend meetings to provide input in relation to specific elements of the memorial or legacy programmes as needed.

The UK Government has confirmed it will allocate funding for memorials in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee will also announce plans for a UK-wide legacy programme when its recommendations are shared in April. The Group is working closely with the Committee to ensure coordination.

The Scotland Legacy Group will meet later this month and details on its community engagements will be announced in due course.

Secretariat to the Scotland Legacy Group will be provided by the Scottish Government.