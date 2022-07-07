Plans to introduce regulation of dermal fillers

Consultation overwhelmingly backs tighter regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

New regulations are to be considered following a consultation for non-surgical cosmetic procedures that pierce or penetrate the skin.

Measures to enhance public safety around the procedures will be considered which would restrict who can administer dermal fillers, also known as lip or face fillers, and would mean anyone administering must meet rigorous hygiene and clinical standards.

The Scottish Government will also scope other procedures to consider the need for further regulation.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“Our aim is to ensure that all non-surgical cosmetic procedures carried out in Scotland are delivered from hygienic premises by appropriately trained practitioners, applying recognised standards and using legitimate products. “The consultation showed that 98% of respondents agreed that further regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures was needed. Most of the respondents felt that non-surgical cosmetic procedures should be conducted by trained, qualified and regulated healthcare professionals. “If things go wrong when dermal fillers are administered, the complications can often cause long term damage that can only be reversed or limited by the urgent administration of specific prescription-only medication. We want to avoid those situations.”

The Scottish Government will now consider legislation to restrict who can administer dermal fillers, with the aim of protecting public safety. This will include further stakeholder engagement and consultation.

Secondary legislation will also be considered to bring pharmacists who provide services outside of NHS contracts under the regulation of HIS by adding them to the list of service providers included in the definition of an independent clinic in section 10F of the National Health Service (Scotland) Act 1978. The public consultation overwhelmingly supported this proposal.

Background

Public Consultation on the Regulation of Non-surgical Cosmetic Procedures: Scottish Government response to the Analysis Report findings