Home Office
|Printable version
Plans to keep pubs open longer if UK nations reach Euros semis
Pub and bar licensing hours could be extended if England, Wales or Scotland reach the semi-finals or final of the Euros next year, subject to consultation.
The government has set out plans to extend licensing hours for the semi-finals and final of the men’s European Football Championships next year, should England, Wales or Scotland reach the final stages of the tournament.
In a public consultation launched recently (27 November 2023), the government has proposed that pub licensing hours in England and Wales should be extended from 11pm to 1am if any of the UK nations remaining in the tournament reach the latter two rounds in Germany.
The Home Secretary has the power to extend licensing hours for occasions of “exceptional international, national or local significance”.
Home Secretary James Cleverly recently said:
There are few things that bring a country together more than the prospect of winning an international tournament.
England and Scotland are on their way to Germany and Wales are still in with a shot of qualifying, so it is only right we put in place plans to support them and our hospitality industry.
That is why we are looking at helping pubs and bars stay open longer if we reach the semi-finals or final, and ensure families, friends and communities can come together to cheer their nation on.
The plans, which will be subject to public consultation, would provide a welcome boost for the hospitality industry and clarity for pubs and bars. This is part of a series of recent government measures to boost the hospitality industry and make sure pubs and bars have the support they need to thrive, including the continuation of relaxed licensing regulations that allow pubs, restaurants and bars to sell takeaway pints without red tape holding them back.
Pub licensing hours were previously extended for the men’s Euro 2020 final and pubs also stayed open longer for the King’s Coronation bank holiday weekend earlier this year.
The public consultation will run for 12 weeks with the government to take into account the views from the public, licensing authorities and hospitality industry.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/plans-to-keep-pubs-open-longer-if-uk-nations-reach-euros-semis
Latest News from
Home Office
New phase of campaign encourages students to say Enough to abuse27/11/2023 11:10:00
The third phase of the government's award-winning Enough campaign includes a new partnership with over 30 universities to help make campuses safer.
Changes to data protection laws to unlock post-Brexit opportunity23/11/2023 13:14:00
Common sense changes to the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill will safeguard the public, prevent fraud, and unlock post-Brexit opportunities.
Chancellor to cut admin workloads to free up frontline staff20/11/2023 09:12:00
The Chancellor will set out the case for reform across public services to unlock productivity
Skilled refugees contributing £1m to UK economy each year17/11/2023 15:20:00
The UK government is encouraging businesses to use the Displaced Talent Mobility pilot to help at-risk people from around the world to help fill skills gaps.
Update on government's plan for illegal immigration17/11/2023 11:20:00
The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, on next steps for the Rwanda partnership following the Supreme Court judgment.
UK opens electronic travel authorisation scheme15/11/2023 14:05:00
The UK’s electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme has opened for Qatari nationals, who can now benefit from cheaper and smoother travel.
Food delivery companies urged to end unchecked account sharing15/11/2023 13:05:00
Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat urged to end unchecked account sharing to protect the public.
New bill gives police more powers to take zero-tolerance approach to crime15/11/2023 12:05:00
The Criminal Justice Bill will give police more powers to tackle knife crime, antisocial behaviour, theft and drugs.