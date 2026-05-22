Plant Protection Products best practice event: 11 November 2025

A Plant Protection Products (PPPs) best practice event was held at Hafan yr Afon, Newtown, Powys.

On 11th November 2025, we held a best practice event to promote the safe use, storage and disposal of PPPs. It was hosted by Welsh Government and the Chemicals Regulation Division of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The aim was:

to bring Welsh Local Authority (LA) representatives together to learn about the safe use, storage and disposal of PPPs

for everyone to understand their responsibilities as professional users of PPPs. This applies under the Official Controls (Plant Protection Products) Regulations 2020

The day included:

a presentation from the National Sprayer Testing Scheme (NSTS) (on nsts.org.uk). This included: requirements for testing pesticide equipment case studies showing faulty equipment the importance of regular maintenance and testing details of National Sprayer Testing Scheme local test centres (nsts.org.uk) National Sprayer Testing Scheme forms and check sheets (on nsts.org.uk)

a presentation from the HSE Pesticide Enforcement Officers (PEOs). The team monitors compliance among manufacturers, distributors, sellers, and professional users of PPPs. They carry out inspections and compliance checks. They also give advice on health and safety matters. Where necessary, they issue written advice and set deadlines for remedial action. Find out more at Official Controls (Plant Protection Products) Regulations 2020.

an interactive Best Practice workshop led by HSE. Delegates explored best practice through slides, quizzes, and group discussions. Key topics included record-keeping, competency certification, and secure storage. Delegates were reminded of the importance of: clear signage and security measures avoiding proximity to drains managing spill risks ensuring adequate airflow in storage areas

a networking lunch, giving delegates and speakers the chance to share experiences. They also suggested ideas for future sessions

The session received positive feedback from delegates. Attendees found it informative and useful. They appreciated being able to hear from the NSTS and HSE on compliance matters. And they valued the chance to ask questions during the event.

Future events

If you would like to attend events like this in future, please get in touch: pesticides.plaladdwyr@gov.wales.