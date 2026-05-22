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Plant Protection Products best practice event: 11 November 2025

A Plant Protection Products (PPPs) best practice event was held at Hafan yr Afon, Newtown, Powys.

On 11th November 2025, we held a best practice event to promote the safe use, storage and disposal of PPPs. It was hosted by Welsh Government and the Chemicals Regulation Division of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The aim was:

  • to bring Welsh Local Authority (LA) representatives together to learn about the safe use, storage and disposal of PPPs
  • for everyone to understand their responsibilities as professional users of PPPs. This applies under the Official Controls (Plant Protection Products) Regulations 2020

The day included:

The session received positive feedback from delegates. Attendees found it informative and useful. They appreciated being able to hear from the NSTS and HSE on compliance matters. And they valued the chance to ask questions during the event.

Future events

If you would like to attend events like this in future, please get in touch: pesticides.plaladdwyr@gov.wales.

 

Channel website: http://gov.wales

Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/plant-protection-products-best-practice-event-11-november-2025

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