Ofcom
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Platforms should use detection technology to stop spread of illegal intimate images online, under strengthened Ofcom Codes
Ofcom yesterday announced it is strengthening its Illegal Content Codes by introducing a new recommendation that tech firms use automated detection technology to reduce the spread of illegal intimate images online.
Given the urgent need to better protect women and girls online, we are now adding a recommendation to our codes that certain sites and apps expand their use of automated technology – known as ‘hash matching’– to detect illegal intimate images shared without consent, such as explicit deepfakes.
Hash matching technology works by converting harmful images into digital fingerprints or ‘hashes’. These are then stored in a database and matched against further attempts to upload the same or similar versions of the image.
We are recommending that services use a hash database such as the market leader, StopNCII.
We consider this additional safety measure – together with new legislation which introduced a of ban nudification tools and requirements for non-consensual intimate images to be taken down within 48 hours – will make a material difference in protecting women and girls online.
Subject to the Parliamentary process, we expect the intimate image abuse amendments to our Illegal Content Codes to come into force in Autumn 2026.
Our decisions on further additional safety measures, as proposed in our earlier consultation, will also be announced around that time.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/online-safety/illegal-and-harmful-content/platforms-should-use-detection-technology-to-stop-spread-of-illegal-intimate-images-online-under-strengthened-ofcom-codes
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