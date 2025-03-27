Playing both sides: Central Asia between Russia and the West

EXPERT COMMENT

Central Asia is adept at hedging between Moscow and the West. Much of its success lies in adhering to a single maxim: tell each side what it wants to hear.

The leaderships of the Central Asian states have been refining a multi-vectoring foreign policy stance since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – painting one picture to Russian counterparts and another to officials from Europe and the United States.

In dealings with Moscow, Central Asian leaders invariably emphasize the threat they face from Western secondary sanctions. In their discussions with Western leaders, they push for exemptions from those sanctions, particularly in the energy sphere – pointing to the pressure exerted on them by Moscow to align with Russia’s policies.

This approach has proven effective so far, allowing Central Asian countries to retain their sovereignty, avoid secondary sanctions and attract a wide array of international economic partners.

