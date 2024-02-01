Thursday 01 Feb 2024 @ 11:20
Insolvency Service
Printable version

Plumber handed suspended sentence for spending Covid loans on holiday, gambling and puppy

Devon plumber given suspended sentence after abusing Bounce Back Loan Scheme for his own personal living expenses.

  • Michael Bingham spent thousands of pounds from the Bounce Back Loan Scheme designed to support businesses through the pandemic on a family holiday, a puppy, Christmas shopping, and gambling 
  • He also transferred more than £20,000 to his father-in-law to start a drive-laying business 
  • Bingham secured the loans by inventing turnover figures and making up the name of a company just one day before submitting an application 

A plumber from Devon who used a Bounce Back Loan on a family holiday, a puppy and gambling has been handed a suspended sentence.

Michael Bingham, 43, of Lancaster Gardens, Plymouth, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, when he appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday 25 January. 

He was also sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed in the next 12 months. 

Julie Barnes, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: 

Michael Bingham showed a complete disregard for a scheme to help businesses survive in the pandemic on not just one, but two separate occasions. 

He spent taxpayers’ money on his own personal living expenses, using the loans for a family holiday, gambling, and even to buy a puppy. 

Bingham provided a totally fictitious turnover for his business, invented another, and never had any intention of paying the money back. 

Bingham first applied for a £10,000 loan in June 2020, claiming his PCB Plumbing business had a turnover of £40,000.  

In subsequent interviews, he admitted to Insolvency Service investigators that he invented this figure. 

Bingham ignored the rules of the scheme which stated the loans had to be used for the economic benefit of the business by transferring the money to his personal account. 

Just one month later, Bingham successfully applied for a £50,000 loan, inventing the company name M and B Gas Installations the day before his application. 

M and B Gas Installations never traded or was registered with Companies House. 

Bingham transferred £22,000 to his father-in-law with a view to starting a drive-laying business which ultimately turned out to be short-lived. 

He spent the remainder of the money on a camping holiday with his family, Christmas presents, a puppy, and gambling. 

Further information 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/insolvency-service

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/plumber-handed-suspended-sentence-for-spending-covid-loans-on-holiday-gambling-and-puppy

Share this article

Latest News from
Insolvency Service

Six-year ban for boss of collapsed training company who failed to explain £3.5 million spending

15/01/2024 10:25:00

London-based director of apprenticeships training provider failed to explain spending that included more than £2.5 million of public funding

Croydon director hit with 13 year ban and compensation order

04/09/2023 12:25:00

First compensation order secured in court to repay taxpayer-backed Bounce Back Loan fraudulently secured during the pandemic.

Wilko in administration: information for employees and creditors

01/09/2023 16:20:00

Wilko went into administration on 10 August 2023. This page provides information on how to claim redundancy or register as a creditor

Former Halifax footballer jailed for 27 months for illegally acting as a company director

14/08/2023 10:10:00

Stephen Oleksewycz acted as director of an events promotion business whilst an undischarged bankrupt, and also committed fraud offences.

Tuffnells Parcel Express Limited in administration – claiming redundancy payments and other support

15/06/2023 11:25:00

How to claim redundancy and other support as a former Tuffnells employee.

Mentoring and coaching company shut down for financial irregularities

07/04/2023 09:05:00

Lighthouse International Group wound up by the High Court in the public interest.

Virtual Infrastructure Group Limited and UKCloud Limited: information for creditors and interested parties

23/02/2023 09:10:00

Information for creditors and interested parties of Virtual Infrastructure Group Limited and UKCloud Limited in liquidation.

London letting agent hit with 11-year ban after repeat abuse of Bounce Back Loan scheme

23/12/2022 13:15:00

Letting agency boss claimed multiple loans totalling £100,000 from two different banks, and attempted to claim a further £50,000 through the scheme

Investors lose £8 million in care home scheme

02/12/2022 09:25:00

Director from Ringwood banned for a decade after he secured investments to fund a scheme to build care apartments despite not having planning permission.

Revolutionising Social Care with AI