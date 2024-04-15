National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Plumber who converted blank firing guns into lethal weapons jailed for seven years
A plumber who converted blank firing guns into lethal weapons has been jailed for seven years and two months following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Evan Girdlestone, age 48, was arrested by officers from the NCA’s Armed Operations Unit (AOU) on 18 May last year as he approached his parked car in Croydon, south London.
Hidden under the passenger seat of the car was a converted gun with two magazines of ammunition.
Girdlestone, of Colliers Wood, south London, had an industrial unit in Wimbledon which he used as a production line for the conversion of top-venting blank firers into lethal weapons.
NCA officers performed a toothcomb search of the unit and found converted weapons, imitation firearms, 174 rounds of live ammunition, a quantity of spent ammunition and multiple tools used to convert blank firers.
In total Girdlestone was in possession of four converted guns and four unconverted blank firers.
Girdlestone had also test fired his converted weapons at the unit shooting through phonebooks attached to a concrete wall. He messaged associates about being injured by a ricochet.
The AOU investigation began in April 2023 with assistance from the NCA’s National Firearms Targeting Centre, which develops the national intelligence picture on guns.
Over a series of appearances at Croydon Crown Court, Girdlestone admitted: four counts of possessing firearms, three counts of possessing ammunition (174 rounds of varying calibres) and three counts of converting blank firearms.
He returned to court recently (12 April) and was sentenced.
Debbie Palmer-Lawrence, head of the NCA’s Armed Operations Unit, recently said:
“As an armourer, Girdlestone was reckless and a real danger to the public.
“He is now in the right place after excellent work by a variety of NCA teams to build the rock solid case against him. He had no choice but to plead guilty.
“Tackling the criminal use of firearms is a key priority for the NCA and we work with partners at home and abroad to do everything in our power to protect the public.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/plumber-who-converted-blank-firing-guns-into-lethal-weapons-jailed-for-seven-years
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
UK arrest in €645 million international investment scam15/04/2024 10:10:00
The National Crime Agency has arrested a senior staff member of a scam company, joining law enforcement across the continent to crack down on “JuicyFields” – a notorious and elaborate Ponzi scheme.
Operation Venetic: Drug supplier who boasted about space for 10 cars jailed for 20 years12/04/2024 14:15:00
A drug supplier who tried to hide his criminal activity by using the Encrochat encrypted messaging service has been jailed for 20 years after the National Crime Agency uncovered his true identity.
Merseyside crime family planned to supply over 360kg of cocaine08/04/2024 15:15:15
A family and their criminal associates have been jailed for trading millions of pounds worth of class A drugs, including heroin, cannabis and hundreds of kilos of cocaine.
Corrupt border officer aided organised crime group08/04/2024 09:20:00
A corrupt border officer who was arrested by the National Crime Agency has been convicted of misconduct in a public office for assisting a London-based crime group
£2.35m returned to charities following NCA probe05/04/2024 11:15:00
Retired Rabbi, Barry Marcus MBE, has agreed to return £2,350,000 to two charities after he was found to be holding the funds in personal accounts, having failed to distribute them over a number of years.
Jailed Albanian firearms supplier was also drug dealer29/03/2024 10:15:00
A convicted firearms supplier is facing more time behind bars after phone evidence gathered following his arrest showed he had also peddled drugs
Operation Venetic: Drugs and firearms dealer jailed for more than 12 years29/03/2024 09:15:00
A man whose drugs and firearms deals were uncovered by the National Crime Agency after an encrypted communications platform was taken down by international law enforcement has been jailed.
Operation Henhouse: over 400 arrests and £19m seized in national campaign tackling fraud27/03/2024 15:20:00
Over 400 people have been arrested in a crackdown on fraud coordinated by the National Economic Crime Centre and City of London Police.